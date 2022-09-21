I recently drove through Union/Macaulay roads near Claxton Bay to get to the highway. On that short drive I had to dodge some major potholes that could cause damage to a Mack truck, never mind my little Corolla. The office of the MP for the area, the honourable Mr David Lee, is a stone’s throw from the worst pothole.
Local councillors and MPs are all hiding behind the claim that there is a need for local government reform to allow them to be effective.
All it takes is for the PM to get out of bed one morning and instruct the relevant ministers that henceforth WASA and the Ministry of Works have to put the system in place whereby when water repair works are completed, the road surface is restored properly. That’s it. It is that simple.
He possesses the power to effect that change. He just has to say “Get it done”. And he can do it without local government reform. So, why doesn’t he? It costs the taxpayers more when the problems are ignored and the conditions worsen to the state where significant work has to be done. So, tell me, what really is the problem with this picture?
What do we need to move us from this backward and tribal thinking to a new, effective behaviour? Let’s stop always turning to prayers and an abundance of “ole” talk depending on which side of the political divide we reside. Let’s learn to cooperate at the community level and use that power to agitate for change and improvements. We will be effectively also teaching the politicians new skills.
The Lord gave humans a superior brain so we can help ourselves in mundane matters. We can do this!