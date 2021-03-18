The PM veto and PolSC reforms

The method of selecting a commissioner and deputy commissioner of police is evidently not only flawed but misleading in terms of what precisely is properly required for such public safety positions.
I write in response to some of the concerns expressed in your Editorial of March 14 and related unsettling public safety issues.
To start, the present CoP was placed fourth by the Police Service Commission (PolSC) in its 2018 list to the President and Parliament. And this was after a rather lengthy, expensive process by both the PolSC and a hired firm.
However, the Government in 2018 selected him over three others as CoP. The fact is that the PolSC and its hired firm could jump high or low, pay whatever sums for metrics, interviews, etc, it just takes the PM in Parliament to veto and select the Government choice. And in the present circumstances, that residual power may not be an entirely bad thing.
Secondly, if in the current process towards a CoP selection, the PolSC puts the present commissioner high up, that is first or even second in its recommended list, it would raise the question as to why they placed him fourth the previous time. It would also mean the predictive power of the PolSC selection method is quite weak—that is, how could you have put a candidate fourth that has now apparently beaten the PolSC prediction for performance?
It was for this reason that several senior public safety officers in and out of the protective services advised the Police Manpower Audit Committee to recommend a Police Inspectorate to exercise quality control over the physical and operational aspects of the police service and a Police Management Authority.
Neither the PolSC itself nor the hired firm has the resource capability to conduct such direct field inspection. The mere opinions of others are insufficient. The appeal role of the PolSC concerning the CoP decisions also needs review in this context.
Now as former chairman of the PolSC, I well understand the inadequate resources provided to the PolSC, a problem I had repeatedly pointed out. For example, this shortage has obviously adversely affected the PolSC’s attempt to evaluate the CoP.
An “online survey”, for example, raises problems. There is at least one PolSC member, a sociologist, who should know the validity shortcomings of such a survey for such an important objective—as several commentators already pointed out.
The fact is the PolSC, apart from its dysfunctional structure, and through no fault of PolSC members, just doesn’t have the required resources and personnel to carry out its major functions. The late Dana Seetahal called it an “utterly convoluted system”, Reginald Dumas called it “a bureaucratic nightmare”.
That is why in 2012 the PolSC met with then-PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar to press for a review. The United National Congress government recognised these failings and established a Cabinet-appointed committee to undertake such review with then-People’s National Movement (PNM) members Donna Cox and Marlene McDonald, also members (attended the first review meeting). The committee’s report and recommendations apparently lapsed.
The critical aspect to this selection exercise for CoP and DCoP is that in effect it is the PM who has the last say and veto over what the PolSC does. It is therefore time to consider reviewing the PolSC’s role so as to give the PM veto power by statute. Don’t put a mask on it.
The underlying challenge to all this and more is that the constitutional amendments to Section 123 in 2006 by a PNM-UNC bipartisan team needs urgent review, especially Section 123 (A) which gives the CoP “complete power to manage the Police Service”, to appoint, transfer, discipline officers, except DCoPs.
This large dose of power offers the temptation for favouritism and victimisation, and helps distract from the hard, systematic work required to build the human resource and operational capacity of the Police Service.
Ramesh Deosaran
former chairman of the Police Service Commission and Police Manpower Audit Committee