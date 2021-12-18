Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley must really think citizens are nincompoops and that he can always convince us of anything.

In his latest attempt to explain away his loss of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), he stated, “I was not surprised that we lost, but I was a little surprised at the extent of the defeat.”

Dr Rowley is actually the first Tobago-born Prime Minister to have lost a THA election.

Moreover, Dr Rowley is the only Prime Minister who is also, in his own admission, an astute businessman deriving an income from his farm in Tobago, as well as a salary from being the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

He’s also very defensive and sometimes downright offensive to enquiries into his friends who are businessmen who get State contracts.

However, when the shoe is on the other foot, he accuses almost every contractor “friend” of the Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, of being corrupt and receiving preferential contracts due to their connection.

Further, he has accused other members of her cabinet of being the most corrupt Members of Parliament we in T&T have ever seen, even when the award of contracts was legitimately done under a proper tender process.

He has in the past inferred that because the contractor is known to the Opposition Leader at the time of award during her tenure as prime minister, that corruption was involved in the award of these contracts.

How can this be so one-sided, when any contractor who Dr Rowley admits is his friend he can declare it was given above board?

No corruption, no collusion, no inducement, no enticement of any kind or anything of that nature was conceivable when the award of those contacts were given out?

Alternatively, in the case of the Opposition Leader, that’s exactly what occurred—corruption, collusion and nepotism are what he declares on how these contracts were awarded.

Even when in the case the Inez Gate development in Tobago, where he got the townhouse at a significantly preferential price of approximately $500,000 off the original price, he is boldfaced enough to dismiss the issue. Moreso, for his daughter to get a similar deal.

In his usual style of in-your-face politricking, he claims he always acts responsibly in anything he does, and expects any right-thinking citizen to turn a blind eye and accept that is the way it’s done in conducting the people’s business.

In the recent Tobago House of Assembly election, we saw the total annihilation of the PNM-run THA that has sent a catastrophic earthquake of magnitude ten right across T&T.

The people of Tobago rejected the PNM, which has run the affairs of Tobago for the last 21 years.

After all that occurred in the just-concluded THA election, what is clear is that the PNM election campaign shows that there were certainly millions of dollars to spend night after night at primetime to cover the cost of political messages on all the major TV stations, and we must ask where those funds came from.

Were they from contractors who benefited from Government contracts under the PNM administration?

This question must not be left unanswered now, as the people of Tobago have sent a clear message that the old guards must answer to the people and it is no longer business as usual.

The PNM must be held accountable for their open politricking and expenditure on the advertisement campaigns for the THA election.

We must call for an enquiry and full comprehensive audit into the expenditure in the THA election under the PNM administration, and the expenditure leading up to the election in Tobago.

Neil Gosine

Former NP chairman

Port of Spain

