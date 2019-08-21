I looked on, as with great fanfare, as the PNM launched its Central Regional Office or “Balisier House Central”, prominently placed on the Southern Main Road in the Chaguanas East constituency. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley called on Central to support the PNM, stating: “You have tried the rest, now try the best—the PNM.”
In the ensuing days, at least two elected UNC officials have come out attacking the PNM’s advances into what has traditionally been seen as UNC territory.
The UNC MP for Couva North, in anger and disbelief, stated the PNM would not be given a chance. A former ILP member, turned UNC councillor, echoed the same sentiments, insinuating the PNM has no place in Central.
However, if we look at the history of the region, the PNM has played an intricate role in the development of Central, and has always been at the centre of its advancement.
It was a PNM government in 1975 that decided the local assets of the Tate and Lyle sugar company—which was ready to leave our shores—should come under state ownership.