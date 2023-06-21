Political defection, as defined by the online Cambridge dictionary, is the “act of leaving one political party to go to another”.
Merriam-Webster amplifies on defection, in not-so-glorious terms, as being the “conscious abandonment of allegiance or duty”. And the Collins dictionary provides alternative words or synonyms for the defector as a “deserter, renegade or turncoat”.
Meanwhile, a “defect”, as a noun, is used to describe “something or a lack of something that results in incompleteness, inadequacy, or imperfection”; and “defective” as that which is “imperfect in form, structure or function”.
Given my reliance on these citations, I would now remain hopeful that my “jumping” from dictionary to dictionary is not construed as an act of linguistic or grammatical defection. And hopefully, readers would neither interpret my understanding of local politics as being stymied by some “defect”, nor regard my political logic as being flawed, blemished and “defective”.
The fact of the matter is political defection is not unique or exclusive to Trinidad and Tobago. Neither is the skilful art of political deflection and distraction. Truth be told, more often than not political defection comes at very opportune times. And it may be so well disguised and orchestrated that a defection is, in reality, the consummate deflection and distraction.
But forgive my digression. Political defection is not without international precedent. In 2005, the Australian Parliament first published a study (which is updated annually) and the findings of that revised research suggested that between 1950 and 2019 there were 520 political defections or “crossing of the floor” by Australian parliamentarians. That study also suggested that approximately 23 per cent of all MPs who sat in the parliament in the said period had crossed the floor, and that a larger proportion of senators (27.5 per cent) had crossed the floor as opposed to elected members of the House of Representatives (20.7 per cent).
Before that, in 1985, the government of India had introduced the Fifty-Second Amendment Act to challenge the politics of defection by way of constitutional reform. That law effectively outlined a procedure by which parliamentarians may be excluded from serving on a legislative body on the basis of defection based on a petition by any other member of the House. And other relatively “new” democracies have also embraced such changes, including Bangladesh, Belize, Fiji, Nigeria, Seychelles and Ukraine.
Of note, however, is that none of the “older and greater democracies” in the world, such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Belgium, have laws against defections.
There is a school of thought that defection is essential in ensuring competitive politics, which in turn would have the natural consequence of curbing abuse and providing a healthy check against the intrusion of autocracy. Maybe defection is also a necessary political “evil” as it cleanses and sanitises that which is defective and purifies the system from defects.
There are others who articulate that defection reeks rancid of opportunism and epitomises a deficiency of political values, ideals and morality. Such advocates hold strong to the view that politicians are elected or appointed to political office not necessarily on account of their individual competence, skill or appeal, but on the potential of their political parties as vehicles and instruments of political change.
And as for the defectors? The one who defects or commits the act of defection? Well, there is perhaps an irrefutable presumption that diversity is the spice of life. Hence the reason why life is governed by choices. We choose our way of life, even our political life. That is the essence of our democracy; we all have a right, even the right to be wrong.
And one does not have to be a detective to spot that which is inherently defective, or apparently deceptive.