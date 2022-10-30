I accompanied my fiancée to her graduation ceremony on Thursday morning in the Bougainvillea Auditorium at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, Tunapuna.
Recently, there was a headline in the media along the lines of Jack Warner opting out of a FIFA corruption documentary on Netflix, and it occurred to me that Warner is one of the best leaders to ever represent Trinidad and Tobago.
The Centre of Excellence is an incredible facility. It could be, as the pandemic has settled down, that it’s up and running again, but as a multipurpose facility for sports, entertainment, major events, expos, you name it.
Like everything else in Trinidad and Tobago, maintenance is our kryptonite. The big football monument at the eastern entrance is soiled and not spinning. When I parked in the back, there was a big hole in the ceiling of the Marvin Lee Stadium stand and, well, the roads are average by Trini standards.
Details like moss, overgrown grass, leaking lines, A/C sub-par in some areas—these are the things that make a facility stand out.
Angus Eve lamented not too long ago that our wealthy oil-and-gas country doesn’t have a functioning football league—not the seven-ah-side tournaments every now and again, but a professional national football league.
Jack Warner gave us a T&T Pro League. Jack Warner gave us an U17 World Cup which paved the way for infrastructure to be built and used, to pay for itself, and gave us that exposure as a country to be reckoned with. Not to mention inspiring talent to reject the brain drain and represent the red, white and black.
Jack Warner has a lot to be proud of—the Centre of Excellence is an excellent example.
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas