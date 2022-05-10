The power of a name

The article “The shame of my name” by Winford James in a newspaper was distasteful. I was appalled to read that the author sought to dissect the syllables of a beautiful Indian name and ascribe a vulgar meaning. Why would someone with a PhD even cognise to equate Hardik with “Hard D*#k”?
Why not speak about the beauty and deep meaning of Indian names, African names, American Indian names, etc? Why not seek to educate and uplift?
Sanskrit is an ancient language which is considered the mother of the Indo-European language family. Latin, German, Russian, Lithuanian, as well as English and other languages, owe their origin to Sanskrit and Sanskrit root words. Many words in English are derived directly from Sanskrit roots. Let’s look at the word “name” itself. The Sanskrit word is “nama”. The very word name is derived from Sanskrit. The syllables in nama are “na” and “ma”. At a philosophical level, this means “not me” or “I am not the ego”. It means that ultimately, I am a spiritual being without name. The very word nama has a deep spiritual meaning in Sanskrit.
Let’s look at the Sanskrit root “stha”. This root in Sanskrit gives the meaning: placed, stood, firm, standing. The English word stand and related words come directly from this root. The word “sthan/stan” refers to a place and is found in names like Rajasthan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, etc. The English word “know” comes from the Sanskrit root “jña”, which also means “to know”. Likewise, many languages have root words derived from Sanskrit.
The word Sanskrit means that which is “well done” or “very refined”. Sanskrit is indeed a refined language that is completely phonetic. Words are pronounced directly from the sound of the letters.
The concept of mantra belongs to the Sanskrit language. The word mantra means that which protects the mind. Mantras are collections of sounds with deep meaning and subtle vibrations which are designed to uplift and divinise the mind. Sanskrit names have deep meaning and subtle divine vibrations which have the same effect like mantras.
Naming is extremely important in the Hindu tradition and is one of the 16 sanskaras. Naming ceremonies are also extremely important in many other traditions and cultures, and names are chosen for meaning and the subtle vibrations that they engender.
Names are powerful sounds with vibrational energy and should be deeply respected. We should never disrespect names in any tradition. We should seek to improve and uplift ourselves by recognising the universal power and meaning of names.
Dr Prithiviraj Bahadursingh
lecturer, child health, The UWI