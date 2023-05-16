The power of letters to editors

Please allow me, through your newspaper, to thank the people at bmobile for responding to my recent letter, which you published with the headline “Hard to get phone company on the phone” (April 27), as after publication I received two calls from their customer service department.
Needless to say, my issues were immediately dealt with and, therefore, I would like to thank them for their prompt attention.
It goes to show how letters to editors can be a worthwhile source of communication, as in my case, and so I take the opportunity to thank them for seeing it fit for publication.
Richard Lobo
Diego Martin