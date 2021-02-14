The power of the people

Over the past two weeks we have seen a country come together to protest against the mindless kidnappings, rapes and murders of our women. Andrea Bharatt was the tipping point.
The citizens of our country have had enough as evidenced by the petitions, the many well-attended candlelight vigils and the closures of many businesses in solidarity with the cause. Gender-based violence has taken too many and citizens have been left asking: “How did it get so bad?” “What did our leaders, who we entrusted to legislate on our behalf, do?” “Why do the criminals have more rights than us law-abiding citizens?” “Will justice ever be delivered to the brutalised victims or their families?”
It feels as if our fed up society is racing towards vigilantism where on social media from a CCTV clip, citizens liming in a bar pull out their guns and shoot at bandits during a hold-up or where citizens tie up a bandit with rope outside the shop he went to rob and deal him some serious blows while waiting on the police. It is not the wild west. It is the wild everywhere.
There are also those who sought to piggy-back on and politicise Andrea’s death for their self-serving agendas. Leaders of both the People’s National Movement and United National Congress have failed us; they were virtually silent until last Thursday when the PM on a political platform made reference to Andrea and spewed his usual rhetoric of blaming everyone but himself.
The Opposition Leader finally resurfaced at Andrea’s funeral in all her hypocritical glory to speak after she too stayed silent for nearly two weeks while her emissaries worked hard to get her an invitation to the funeral. Some wonder how Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar made it to Andrea’s funeral but could not make it to the recent funeral of her ardent supporter and former People’s Partnership minister and MP, Clifton De Coteau.
Both party heads have been around as prime minister and opposition leader for the last decade and have together managed to make the T&T crime situation worse. The Parliament is the perfect example of a “fake” battleground where the business of the people is taken for granted and the will of special interest groups takes precedence.
I think it is clear that all of T&T is fed up and the throngs are baying for the blood of the criminals! They are fed up of the circus in the Parliament where both Government and Opposition blame each other for the country’s woes.
The Opposition had been quite disingenuous by continuing to be unsupportive of anti-crime legislation in its second consecutive term in Opposition. Mrs Persad-Bissessar said that they would not support any special majority bills even though the Opposition in 2019, of which I was part, supported Bail Bill Amendment #1. However, We did not support Bail Amendment #2 which dealt with denying bail for the possession of illegal firearms.
While the Opposition has made a justified appeal to fix the broken system, which is a long overdue call, that will take years of sustained effort.
The allegation of bail fraud itself at the Arima Courts, where Andrea worked, is amongst the possible motives being bandied about behind her tragic end, but if you have lawyer friends, like I do, they will tell you bail fraud is prevalent at all courts and remains a huge problem. The need for bail, prison, investigation and evidence reforms remains.
I can safely say that during my tenure as an Opposition MP, I would have suggested during caucus that we support all anti-crime legislation after robust debate and appropriate amendments by the legal team of the UNC.
Moving forward, I want to suggest that both political leaders lift the whip and allow for their MPs to exercise their consciences in voting for anti-crime legislation requiring a special majority, for the next five years. Put country first, especially when it comes to the health, safety and security of the people.
The Opposition’s excuse of “bad law” and “broken system” for not supporting anti-crime legislation has outlived its usefulness just as the Government’s “Blame Kamla” is no longer relevant and will achieve nothing of value to the people.
Most disappointing news last week was the revelation by the AG’s Office that former AG Anand Ramlogan and Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial went to court last Wednesday fighting to strike out automatic No Bail for murderers but in the same breath on a UNC Monday Night Forum the senator supported the call of no bail for murderers, rapists and kidnappers.
I know for a fact as a UNC life member that the membership supports no bail for murderers and will support all anti-crime legislation aimed at protecting our children and ourselves. Individuals so conflicted should recuse or resign. Whether in government or opposition. I am reminded of my grandfather who used to say, “Practise what you preach or change your speech.”
The best news for the week was when AG Faris Al-Rawi announced that the National Security Council had approved the use of pepper spray for women. Our women will now have a fighting chance against their attackers.
Perhaps best news of all was when the Opposition decided to support the Evidence Amendment Bill on Friday in the Parliament, the country shouted a collective “Hallelujah!” as a result of immense public pressure and quite possibly the powerful sermon delivered by the pastor at Andrea’s funeral with the Opposition Leader in the audience.
It remains to be seen if this change in strategy is a one-off reaction or a new “People-centred” strategy to keep the heat of delivery squarely on the Government.
What is beyond doubt, though, is that the voice of the people, united in purpose, has propelled those in authority to act. If WE can do this every time our leaders fail us, then T&T is on the road to rebuilding itself.
Ramona Ramdial
Former minister and MP for Couva North