The power of trade unions

Every person has the right to his opinion. The unions’ mantra is an employer cannot lawfully unilaterally alter terms and conditions of existing contracts of employment.
When it was suggested that in discharging the mandate of the OSHA Act, an employer after mandatory discussions with the Health and Safety Committee, in so doing, may have to lawfully alter terms of employment. I believe there is in existence a principle that when contract and equity clash, then equity prevails.
Today, the rationale for not taking the vaccine is one of choice and that they are pro choice. Lofty principles indeed. Catchy slogan.
Long before all of this, however, there was an outbreak of yellow fever in the Trinity Hills area where 18 persons were affected and there followed a massive vaccination campaign country wide. Very few if any lives were lost from this outbreak because of country wide vaccination.
Not a sound was heard from the mouthers of slogans about not taking the vaccinations for whatever reason whether on medical, religious or other spurious reasons of choice.
My company then engaged our company’s doctor, without consultation with the union but with the workers, and in short order some 225 workers were vaccinated over a couple days. The union, strangely the OWTU, congratulated the proactive decision of the company to have all and sundry vaccinated.
In order for a worker to ventilate his grievance at the Industrial Court, he must be a member of a trade union. No choice: Only through a union or crapaud smoke you pipe. Oh yes, you may if you are privileged, go to the civil court.
The Industrial Relations Act grants a monopoly status to trade unions, yet these same protesters, should they have a dispute with their employers, they have no choice but to quickly join a trades union of choice who will willingly take their matter to the Industrial Court. So the unions choose your choices.
In some jurisdictions, a worker must belong to and remain a member of that trades union to enable him to obtain and retain his job. It is a closed- shop arrangement and for the uninitiated, you are invited to read all about it in the Industrial Relations Act of T&T.
Does a closed-shop arrangement provide a democratic free choice? But, the unions are a party to it.
In another scenario, in a particular organisation where no worker is a member of the trades union certified as the recognised majority union, the Industrial Relations Act makes it mandatory that the memberless union is the only union to represent those workers unless and until another trades union becomes the recognised trade union by a process, that would take you to the moon and back, before that decision is made.
In the meantime, the workers are forced to accept this subsisting union as their representative. No choice. Oh yes, start or join another union.
I hope that another Road March slogan may soon evolve.
Rawlins Rampersad