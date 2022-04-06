I refer to the reported atrocities committed in Bucha near Kyiv, Ukraine, by the retreating Russians as part of the numerous news clips outlining similar horrific events in other places.
And recalling Maria Bartiromo’s peeve on Fox on her Sunday Morning Futures show over US President Biden’s lack of direct military action, with other presenters on BBC, Al Jazeera, Gravitas, et al, all frowning on a similar inaction of the West as a whole.
I am compelled to give a second reply to the EU’s Ambassador Plenipotentiary, who virtually rejected my perspective of the lack of direct military intervention in Ukraine contained in a letter to the editor, entitled “The West fiddles as Ukraine burns”, with his own retort that “Dr Benjamin has it all wrong”, citing all the assistance and support the West would have given to Ukraine in the form of sanctions against Russia, military and other aid, etc.
But important as these have been, for those who have been following the war and are knowledgeable about its evolving circumstances, does the evidence above, inclusive of the stories of innocent civilians dead on the streets, the total destruction of Mariupol, the bombing of a maternity hospital, the mass graves, etc, suggest the need for more direct military action to stem the tide of the ever advancing Russians?
Of course the West can lay claim, as the Ambassador did, to the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia and the supply of weapons reinforcing the Ukrainian military, but the politics of the situation seems to forbid the West from going any further.
Not cutting off completely the supply of oil and gas from Russia because some western countries may suffer, not interfering in any absolute way with the international money exchange, for that may affect balance of payments, giving only so much military aid, but not going that far as agreeing to a no-fly zone or sending MiGs to Ukraine via Germany, justifying such limits with the argument that Ukraine is neither a member of NATO nor the EU, but critically to avoid a Third World War, of which Russia, evidently, seems to have no worry—all the while continuing with the discourse that the West is there to defend Ukraine, even as innocent civilians continue to die on the streets and cities burn.
Such is the power play of international politics, of which the destruction of a relatively small nation and the suffering and death of its people are mere collateral damage, as against the interests of the more powerful players involved.
But what credibility can I have as little known letter writer from a small country far removed from the scene, even with the evidence, as against a more powerful and distinguished official who thinks differently?
I leave that answer to you.