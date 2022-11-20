The powers that be should stand up for true freedom

I have known Mr Jack Warner for several years now and, just like the thousands of other citizens who have fervently explained the good deeds of Mr Warner and his valuable contributions to their lives, I must declare I am a part of the public who feels very strongly that he must be protected and allowed to stay in our country, far away from the trespass of a foreign court of law, especially in the circumstances of his case.
What have our people and our governance become, I have to ask myself. Do we have pride in ourselves?
Why can’t our governance walk in the same shoes as the Barbados Prime Minister, who seems to be the only person in the Caribbean with the fortitude and political will who would tell the mighty USA and any others as it is?
And I am sure Ms Mottley would stand by and defend her citizens outright from foreign invaders who feel they have the right of dominance over us, as if colonialism is still alive and must continue.
We claim to be independent, but are we really so? Could America demand the extradition of a Chinese or a Russian citizen? Never would this happen.
Many other countries have also refused to allow their citizens to be humiliated and handcuffed as a criminal to be tried in a foreign court before facing a trial in their own court because of the possibility of prejudice, which seems very evident in Warner’s case.
Mr Warner did not commit any crime in T&T and, based on what he has said, he had no bank account in the USA either, and neither did he commit any crime in the USA except that he did not declare some dollars in his pocket, as so many citizens have done, which is a triviality not deserving the excruciating penance and persecution already doled out to him.
The citizens of our country must now pour out their love for Mr Warner and tell the powers that be they must stand up now for true freedom and principle, and do the same that other countries have done; that a man should not be persecuted and tried in another country for an “alleged” crime because America wants the man bad.
I cannot imagine that we agreed to this!
As far as I could see, the extradition law should apply only to other countries’ citizens who are wanted for felonies committed in the country to which they belong, and not the other way around. The present law permits foreign jurisdictions to persecute Trini citizens with alleged trumped-up charges, and is very unacceptable for civility. This should never be allowed.
The extradition law, as I see it, should be null and void now, and all members of Parliament should say so right away.
Peter S Moralles
Cascade