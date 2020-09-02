I write this because my celebrations of continued runs up Mt St Benedict were cut short suddenly when I read this week about two errors that were printed in the most recent public health regulations.

The first was welcomed clarity because of discussions I had with some legal minds about the blanket approach of stating anyone found in public without a mask would be prosecuted, as if age didn’t matter; but the second one was a shocker.

I write this second one with some hesitation because, according to our duly elected prime minister, there are just two more weeks to go, but I’m expected to wear a face mask while jogging?

More than a few of my friends have asked me why make it an issue, but that’s the life I live. I’ve accepted no gym for obvious reasons, but no laps up Eddie Hart, Aranjuez Savannah or runs up Mt St Benedict? I’ve been chastised that the regulation never said “no exercise”, but actually it does.

Jogging/running in a mask is all but impossible, especially when it gets wet from the wearer’s sweat or if jogging/running in the rain.

I’m asking for the practical side to be applied, and leave the regulation concerning exercising or engaging in physical fitness in public.

I humbly submit for your consideration, AG Al-Rawi.

