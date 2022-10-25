I am extremely disappointed, embarrassed, upset and outraged that our once illustrious West Indies cricket team, now known as Cricket West Indies, has been unceremoniously thrown out of the T20 World Cup qualifiers by two hitherto unrecognised teams, Scotland and Ireland, comprising largely of part-time cricketers. Our team was outplayed, outclassed, manhandled, soundly beaten and embarrassingly dumped.
Our cricketers are a reflection of the various regional/territorial boards, which are managed by people who leave a lot to be desired. They neither inspire nor instil confidence.
Take the TTCB (Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board), for example. There are serious allegations of corruption, nepotism, favouritism, grievous and serial (unmentionable) misconduct , manipulation, “contacts of who knows whom”, deserving players being omitted or not favoured, instead players who fall short/below by any or all objective standards being given a chance to play over those who more than deserve a chance. This has been going on for a very long time, and absolutely nothing is being done about it, except whitewashing and unacceptable excuses.
The point is the Government of Trinidad and Tobago gives subventions to the TTCB every year, and it’s about time something drastic happen. We need to produce players of the class, quality, resolve, determination, application, etc, equal to or better than their distinguished colleagues of West Indian cricketer fame and adoration. If you were to ask the average person to name the various CWI team members over the last three years, most people would struggle to name a team because they are like a “flash in the pan”; they come and go with alarming frequency. Ask the same person to name our past cricketers and the names will be rattled off.
A broad-based commission of enquiry? Those in charge, from “captain to cook”, should hang their heads in shame. If they had any decency, they would resign forthwith (not tender their resignation). Cricket is a much-loved West Indian sport and we have produced some of the best world-class cricketers. They have put us on the world map. Should I name them? The list of our past distinguished players is too long, and I am sure the list would be susceptible to editorial discretion, which will be deleted.
One of my distinguished colleagues, the late Sonny Maharaj, SC, habitually referred to people like those in charge of the TTCB as people who “have no brain”. He has been proven correct. Shame on you, cricket administrators.
I call on all cricket lovers, the Minister of Sport, the Government, CWI and the general public to do something positive about the TTCB immediately, and West Indian cricket as a whole.
CWI should suspend playing all international matches until and unless all remedial actions (psychological, mental, mentoring, physical, technical, techniques, etc) are pursued to the hilt and uncompromisingly implemented.
It is nonsensical to repeat like parrots that we have the talented players, but where is the talent when it matters? Shimron Hetmyer is a classical talented cricketer, but “has no brain”; if he has, where is it?... just like those in charge of the TTCB.
Seenath Jairam, SC