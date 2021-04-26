I AM reported in yesterday’s Express (Page 11) as saying that the private sector is “lazy”. I recall saying no such thing!

My views on the local private sector have been articulated many times. It is certainly true that many firms in the local private sector merely import, mark-up, and sell.

It is also true that many others live off of Government contracts (“tenderpreneurs”) and quite handsomely so. However, my position is and has been that the rent-seeking behaviour we observe is precisely what the local private sector is incentivised to do by an over-valued exchange rate, indiscriminate subsidies, a bloated public sector, and regulations which are not conducive to labour market flexibility.

It is the easiest way for them to generate profits, and therefore that’s what they do—build malls, adopt franchises for foreign products, bid for Government contracts, etc.

By contrast, there are exceptional local private sector businessmen, for example Derek Chin, Langston Roach, and Robert Bermudez, and some others I have been privileged to work alongside, including Arthur Lok Jack, Gary Voss, Aleem Mohammed, Anthony Sabga, Ray Sumairsingh, and Ron Harford.

Moreover, I have advocated that notwithstanding the disabilities of the local private sector, they are the ones who should lead our diversification efforts, with the Government playing an enabling and supporting role. Ethnic competition and characterising persons as “the one per cent” or “lazy” just make progress even more difficult.

Sound economic thinking and policy is difficult and nuanced. It is not assisted by the pejorative characterisation of either the policymakers or the private sector.

Terrence Farrell

via e-mail

