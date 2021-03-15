Everyone has their own fiefdom over which they claim control. In its most obvious incarnation a dictator lords it over the people of the land he has seized by force.
For a businessman, however, his fiefdom may be the company he owns and those in his employ are those over whom he exercises his lordship.
In the domestic realm, unfortunately, dictators abound. These days we have been faced with the common occurrence of the slaying of the “disobedient”, “disrespectful”, or “fast-and-out-of-place-to-leave-me” wife/girlfriend.
Our first response in cases like these is to lament the inability of men to control their anger and to understand how to address their feelings in a healthy manner. This locates men’s abuse and murder of women in masculine powerlessness to handle the vicissitudes of difficult relationships.
In fact, aren’t these damaged brothers victims themselves?
Actually, I believe we might be missing the mark in this instance. Not powerlessness, but power. Some men in relationships take absolute power over the women they bed. They view them as a catch, something that they have ensnared and which now belongs to them to do with as they would. The relationship becomes their fiefdom and they dictate absolutely what happens within it.
Thus, the man-dictator determines if and for how long there will be a relationship. Usually there is no need for marriage here because he can derive all benefits without conferring any on his mate.
In these cases he himself may or may not decide to be unfaithful as that has no bearing on his demand for fidelity in return. At times he may even deign to apologise for his bad behaviour, at which point he believes himself to be entitled to immediate forgiveness until, of course, he chooses to re-offend. As with all dictators also, the one thing he will not tolerate is rebellion. And there is no greater rebellion than a woman trying to escape her abuser.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Few dictatorships are benevolent. Most are brutal.
If we hope for men to stop beating and killing women we will not just teach them to control their anger but also sell them on the notion that they have no right to control their women by force. This will target the abuse where it begins. In the heart of man.