I am told curfews are used to reduce the gathering of crowds and thereby slow the spread of Covid-19. That is the science.
However if you reduce supermarket hours by nearly 30 per cent a week, you encourage large crowds when they are open. That’s logic.
Perhaps our medical scientists should visit a supermarket on a Friday and reassess the science and determine if this policy does more harm than good.
I am told that studies on the subject do not support the current policy of daytime curfews. But I am not a scientist.
William Lucie-Smith
via e-mail