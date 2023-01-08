The Protestant Reformation as local history

With the death of a Pope, the world must once more turn its eyes to Europe, as was warranted by the recent death of the Queen. What these two deaths have in common is that the deceased were both heads of dominant European religions. The English monarch is head of the Church of England (Anglicans). The Archbishop of Canterbury is the senior bishop and a principal leader of the Church. Popes head the Catholic Church.
It is well here to remind ourselves of the origins of the three dominant Christian religions that frame our landscape, Catholics, Anglicans and Presbyterians, providing the software that allows us to accede to what the scholar Anibal Quijano called a “lingering Coloniality”.
These European religions thrive here on the instinctual, unquestioning reverence we all direct toward them, reverence that religions brought by indentures and slaves have not commanded. Sister Pearl Eintou Springer commented recently on slights to a local African religion.
The questioning of Catholic authority began in earnest in the 14th century, during the Black Death pandemic (1347-1352), when 25 million Europeans died. The church was helpless. Efforts to allay the disease included prayers to the Virgin Mary and the saints. People saw the limits of the church.
Here in the present, in the early days of Covid, Italy, home of the Pope, had to mobilise the army to help dispose of the dead. We saw on that Easter Sunday there, the serene spectre of a deserted Vatican, with the Cathedral peopled only by an organist and page turner, with the great tenor Andrea Bocelli, singing the moving Panis Angelicus.
We must look to the Protestant Reformation (1517-1648) to understand how these churches came about. The medieval catholic church dominated until 1500. The critique was that the church hierarchy had become corrupt. Martin Luther, a German, was an ordained monk. He objected when in 1516 a Dominican priest began selling indulgences in his locale to help finance the rebuilding of the Basilica in Rome.
People were being told that if they bought indulgences, dead relatives would be rescued from purgatory. Luther felt that the Pope had no power to do that. He posted a document on the door of a church challenging church dogma. He challenged the church’s view of marriage and family, and denounced celibacy. He encouraged priests to marry—saying that there was no conflict between their calling and marriage. He himself married and lived an exemplary married life.
English Reformation
and Anglicanism
The English Reformation (of religion) began in 1534 after Pope Clement VII refused to grant King Henry VIII the annulment of his marriage. The king broke with the Catholic church, seized church property and dissolved monasteries. Under Queen Elizabeth I, a “Religious Settlement” was created between 1558-63. It was a set of laws and decisions concerning religious practices, continuing the reform of her father, Henry VIII, and consolidating the split from the Catholic Church.
The Elizabethan Religious Settlement included:
lThe Act of Supremacy – which established the monarch as the head of the Church of England.
lThe Act of Uniformity – Banned the Catholic mass
lThe Thirty-Nine Articles – the foundational ideas of the Anglican church.
lThe Pope excommunicated Elizabeth for her defiance.
Presbyterianism
The Presbyterian Church can be traced to the doctrine of reformist John Calvin, a 16th-century French reformer, and John Knox, leader of the protestant reformation in Scotland, the cradle of Presbyterianism. The religion flows from the protestant tradition which, led by Knox, rejected the Roman Catholic Church in Scotland . Presbyterian churches spurn hierarchy. They prefer to be run by Councils of equals. Presbyterian church government was ensured in Scotland by the Acts of Union in 1707.
John Calvin converted from the Catholic priesthood to the Reformation Movement and became a theologian and minister who revolutionised the Christian church globally. He is credited with the idea of the church elder, as one of the ministries of the church namely, preaching teaching, and administering the sacraments.
The literature on Presbyterianism locally has lacked scholarly integrity, and never mentions Calvin in public missives, and failing to connect the religion with the presence of Scots here. Archivist Rev Ken Kalloo has published on Presbyterianism here, writing that “The earliest known documentation of a Presbyterian presence in Trinidad occurs in October 1833, when a group known as the ‘Trinidad Presbyterian Association’ dispatched a memorial to Sir George Fitzgerald Hill, the Governor, requesting that provision for Presbyterian churches and clergy be made available to the colony of Trinidad.”
But what about Tobago? Dr Susan Craig-James has written that Scots owned slaves in Tobago. Dr Stephen Mullen of the University of Glasgow writes that Tobago was almost over-run by Scots in the 1790s. In her book “What Mean these Stones?” Dr Craig-James has a chapter titled “The LMS Mission and the Presbyterian Society in Scarborough, 1808-1813.” LMS stands for London Missionary Society. Members of this group were purveyors of Presbyterianism in Scarborough. She speaks of a meeting of the Presbyterian society of Tobago in 1809, chaired by William Hay, estate manager. Dr Craig-James describes the arrival in Tobago in 1808 of the Minister Richard Elliot. His mission would have included both presbytery and pedagogy.
In 1843, the Reformed Presbyterian Church of the United States began a mission among the newly emancipated slaves. Emancipation had taken place throughout the British West Indian islands between 1834-1838. This effort was located at Iere Village and was referred to as the “America Mission”.
It remains largely unheralded.