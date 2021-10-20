The bathroom dry
The pipeline burst
Water gone! Water gone!!
Is a human cry and it getting worse,
WASA, give me some water
Leh we quench we thirst!!
When I saw the protesting by residents all over the country for better roads and a reliable water supply, I said to myself: this is madness. The lyrics at the start of this complaint were written by the Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) in the 1970s, reflecting on the water crisis in the country. Fast-track to 2021 and we are facing the same problems.
Friends, this is almost half a century later! Add to that a debt of US$120 billion, supposedly spent on improving the water supply—and taxpayers are still begging for water in many areas. All the money that was loaned, I can’t see where it was spent.
Restaurant owners risk huge fines and possible jail terms for not obeying the new directions of entertaining only vaccinated patrons, but, up to now, not a single utility minister has been called to account for 50 years of torture suffered by the public at large, while they continued to enjoy the good life.
I always give credit where credit is due. I say to you now—let all those who took credit for achieving our Independence, for attaining republican status, for free secondary education also take credit for inflicting this pain and torment on the nation.
There is just a little piece of advice I have for our politicians—if and when you pray at night, ask the Lord to help you be honest with yourself and others. As long as you are sincere in your prayers, two things will happen: you either leave politics, or change the way you govern.