Kamla Persad-Bissessar has once more stoked the flames of racial antagonism in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a most wild, reckless, callous and mindlessly irresponsible statement, this former prime minister, who once had the good fortune to lead a rainbow People’s Partnership government, has wantonly destroyed whatever goodwill her fledgling UNC may have possessed.

Kamla’s reference to persons carrying the names of their slave masters is misplaced, and lacks decorum and any common sense.

It is an affront to all people who are victims of colonial times through no fault of their own.

The fact that during slavery, African people were stripped of their names, religions and culture is not something to be diminished on the altar of cheap politics.

Indeed, Kamla may have caused a great deal of embarrassment to some of her own supporters who may have cringed at her poisonous and venomous statements, as they may promote a cultural superiority of one group over the other.

Trinidad and Tobago prides itself on being a “jahaji bhai” nation, where every creed and race finds an equal place.

Here is a country where we celebrate multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious diversity, and we demand our leaders keep and promote the social fabric of our nation.

Sadly, the drums of racial and cultural hatred have started to beat loudly, as these inflammatory statements are devoid of any logic and are likely to inflame passions among the mindless masses.

The Leader of the Opposition, the queen of divisive politics, must be roundly condemned for her continuing stupid irresponsibility, and I dare her party to reprimand her in the strongest possible manner.

Wishful thinking, eh!

Rabindra Moonan

San Fernando

