The spontaneity and intensity of economist Marla Dukharan’s petition to have the Leader of the Opposition removed from the Parliament is quite a spectacle.

It seems as though Ms Dukharan is more offended than the intended recipient, the Leader of Government Business in the House, who has been subtly playing the race card, dog-whistling supporters of the PNM with the emphasis on the Indianness of “Susheila”, in the diarrhoeic diatribe about appointing two pundits to oppose child marriage and concomitantly, in her mind, child abuse.

The insult has not been lost on everyone, as the Maha Sabha and other sectors have responded sharply to the misrepresentations being made on the subject matter, which are being dug up in a hopeless effort to distract the population from the PNM’s failure to equal the UNC’s response to the 1997 Sabga report on child abuse, which is on par with the $852 million liability to Construtora OAS, which has been rightly pointed out (in the Express) as the fault of the Keith Rowley administration, as is the collapse of the Mosquito Creek.

No petition from Marla on any of these issues. So, all of this is a red herring, now aided and abetted to distract from the wanton failures and indifference of the current administration to do anything about child abuse, even in its own facilities.

Marla didn’t petition the nation when she had her disagreements with the Minister of Finance, following which she took a job outside the country, so she could do a “Suzette Louwe” and pretend to care about Trinidad and Tobago from afar, even though she is a leading champion of an exchange rate of TT$10 to US$1.

Just think about the hardship of this, but this is the first thing Ms Dukharan can volunteer whenever she is asked about the nation’s weak economy. But she gives away the plan, and so all of those who are signing the petition should beware: the aim is to “destroy the UNC and make way for a new party”.

Indeed, I would expect that given the prominence in the media and the assertiveness of Ms Dukharan, this should have reached thousands by now, so I expect that by tomorrow, the Honourable Leader of the Opposition would be carried out bodily from the Parliament... what a ting!

By the way, Ms Dukharan, have you considered any petition for the divers who lost their lives at Paria, for the thousands of women who are killed in horrific ways, for the thousands of workers thrown on the breadline (not the least of them from TSTT, who are going home with millions), and for those who have been burnt in their homes waiting for a fire brigade.

Sad how in a time when there is so much to remediate, the only thing on some women’s minds is to assail Kamla.

Linda Capildeo

St James

