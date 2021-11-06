What the world really needs is attitude change, not only climate change. The real problem the world faces is the refusal or inability to control the use of natural resources, preferring to continue using them up at an unsustainable rate.
The Earth’s natural resources are effectively limitless; the problem, however, is its ability to sustain life. The resources needed to ensure the continuity of human existence are not inexhaustible and are the same required for all living beings.
The lives of all creatures depend essentially on the same elements and it is the depletion of these that is endangering life on earth. Those persons who believe man can continue to ignore this truth need a reality check.
It must be acknowledged that human beings are by nature selfish creatures who will only react to an immediate danger, preferring to delay action on anything that does not present an emergency.
Depletion of the Earth’s natural resources is not seen as an urgent matter by mankind’s ruling classes, because acknowledging this places a burden on them to ease back on the rate at which they are converting nature’s bounty into consumables for a largely insatiable market.
Because the dangers appear to reside further down the road, it is easy to defer action while giving lip service to the agitators. In the meantime, it is wise to make pledges which will never be kept, the benefits of which will likely go to fill some influential people’s pockets while they pontificate about how much effort is being put into achieving their goals and how much progress is being made.
It has been said there may be a limit to wealth, but there is no limit to greed. Modern-day capitalists make a reality of that maxim.
Karan Mahabirsingh