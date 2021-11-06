What the world really needs is attitude change, not only climate change. The real problem the world faces is the refusal or inability to control the use of natural resources, preferring to continue using them up at an unsustainable rate.

The Earth’s natural resources are effectively limitless; the problem, however, is its ability to sustain life. The resources needed to ensure the continuity of human existence are not inexhaustible and are the same required for all living beings.

The lives of all creatures depend essentially on the same elements and it is the depletion of these that is endangering life on earth. Those persons who believe man can continue to ignore this truth need a reality check.

It must be acknowledged that human beings are by nature selfish creatures who will only react to an immediate danger, preferring to delay action on anything that does not ­present an emergency.

Depletion of the Earth’s natural ­resources is not seen as an urgent matter by mankind’s ruling classes, because acknowledging this places a burden on them to ease back on the rate at which they are converting nature’s bounty into consumables for a largely insatiable market.

Because the dangers appear to reside further down the road, it is easy to defer action while giving lip service to the agitators. In the meantime, it is wise to make pledges which will never be kept, the benefits of which will ­likely go to fill some influential people’s pockets while they pontificate about how much effort is being put into achieving their goals and how much progress is being made.

It has been said there may be a limit to wealth, but there is no limit to greed. Modern-day capitalists make a reality of that maxim.

Karan Mahabirsingh

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Shaming the nation

Shaming the nation

Whenever a contrast has arisen between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Barbadian PM Mia Mottley, Rowley has fallen woefully short and, sadly, humiliated Trinidad and Tobago.

There were two occasions last year. During the pandemic, 33 retired nationals missed the deadline to return home by a few hours and were stranded in Barbados. Bridgetown reached out to Port of Spain to urge that we take our citizens, but our Government refused.

The COP charade

An 85-car motorcade for President Biden at the G20 in Rome, 400 private jets parked up at COP26, dozens of limousines and five-star banquets, 25,000 delegates (you read that right) emitting hot air, lectures from the Royal Family who have flown 545,161 miles in the last five years, enough to get to the Moon and back, and then around the Earth’s equator three times.

Playing smart…

Playing smart…

Why boasteth thyself/ Oh, evil men/ Playing smart/ And not being clever?/ I said, you’re working iniquity/ To achieve vanity (if a-so aso)/ But the goodness of Jah, Jah/ I-dureth for-I-ever.”

The guys with the umbrellas

The guys with the umbrellas

In 1930, The International Digest had this quote, “A banker, it has been said jestingly, is a man who lends you an umbrella when the weather is good and takes it back when it rains. It would be more correct to say that the banker, at the beginning of a storm which might turn the umbrella inside out, demands that you do not open it but stay indoors.”

What are the latest requirements to enter the US?

As the holiday season draws closer, US Embassy, Port of Spain, strongly encourages potential travellers to be aware of updated travel guidelines so visitors to the United States can be reunited with family and friends.

Urgent roadworks needed

I’d like to highlight a very frightening and dangerous situation at 1¼-mile mark, Blanchisseuse Road, Arima.

The roadway is on the extreme verge of collapsing about 40 feet into the river and watercourse below. The terrifying fact is that it will take with it the vehicle and the unfortunate driver and occupants that trigger the breakdown.