This is the time of the year that a look is taken at those who have not acted in the best interests of Trinidad and Tobago and its people.
At the moment, Sir Thomas Picton’s activities and his treatment of locals are being reviewed.
Since I have no idea of his history, I do want to revisit Christopher Columbus and his supposed ill treatment of First Peoples. Some time ago, I wrote to the present Mayor of Port of Spain, outlining another view of his supposed crimes.
The real culprit was the RC Church and the inquisition it instituted to deal with those who did not adhere to the church’s stance on religion, especially a group of Christians who stuck to pristine Christianity and not the new teachings which were introduced in the fourth century, known as the Nicene Creed.
To add insult, Queen Isabella went even further, implementing the Spanish Inquisition, which is where Columbus got caught. He, not being religious but a Knight’s Templar, a mystical sect, was arrested by the inquisitors and charged with heresy—which could end in death by fire.
Isabella, realising there’d be no more places that he could plant Spanish flags, overturned their decision. Not to be outdone, a new set of charges were made against him.
These charges were that he ill-treated the Indians in the worst possible way, charges over which the queen had no control. These stains have since covered this adventurer who, by divine inspiration, sailed into unknown places to open up new ventures.
Interestingly, his mission was related to the origination to which he belonged, and not to finding a new route to the East.
I started to write this, only to read the announcement of a committee to conduct an island-wide review of people, places and statues. When the committee starts, who is going to “bell the cat and tackle the RC Church, knowing full well what was done to the Crees of Canada, so much so that the pope had to travel there to deliver an apology for the way the nuns badly ill-treated the boys and girls.
The same thing happened in America with the children of the Cherokee tribe, cutting their hair and forbidding them to speak their language. The same thing could have happened here with the children of the First Peoples.
Just a short note: my grandfather and several others had to flee Madeira to Trinidad to escape the same inquisition when they converted to become Presbyterians.
Edward Pinheiro
Barataria