The rebuilding of T&T must start now

I am currently reading a book by Dennis J Mahabir that was published in 1971, but described Trinidad through the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s.
In that book, titled The Cutlass Is Not For Killing, he described the struggle, made with a concerted effort, among Indians for unity—a unity that was challenged by “caste, religion, money, petty politics and selfish striving after dominance by ambitious individuals”.
His book painted the “African society” as more united, and there was a feeling among both groups, the Africans and Indians, that they were somewhat superior to each other.
In a conversation on Page 50 of the book, it was argued that “no one group must rule anybody. This is a multi-racial country, unique in the world, and we should live in unity. We should merge with others, integrate, and form one people”.
The challenges that were so prominent in the ’40s and ’50s are as real and pertinent today—more than half a century later.
As we approach another election, the distrust, the subtle racism, the call to stick with one’s own, surfaces once again. The cry for unity, for a national identity and to make national goals supersedes that of the sect; this remains Trinidad’s greatest challenge.
How can the country solve the challenges of proper governmental structures, crime in the communities, educational improvements in a modern world, food security and the many challenges of a united people if we continue to feel loyal to the sect rather than country?
This monumental challenge is perhaps what may have led Dennis to conclude in an argument that “Britain should continue to rule the colonies, as Trinidadians were unfit to manage their own affairs” .That view, while still held by many, is the challenge we face today.
We must manage our own affairs. We must fix our infrastructure challenges, we must prepare our economy to meet the challenges of a changing environment, we must prepare to deal with the challenges of climate change, we must eradicate crime and gang violence that threaten the peace in our communities. We must find a way to make swift justice available to all, regardless of their economic situation.
The time has come for all of us, regardless of sect, religion, race or social status, to build a nation. One people under one flag, with freedom and equality. Now is the time for unity. Now is the time to end the divisiveness. Now is the time to hope for better tomorrows.
Hope is what will guide us forward, and unity will lead us to find the strength and determination to make Trinidad and Tobago a peaceful, prosperous, beautiful home for all our citizens.
Steve Alvarez