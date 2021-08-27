For almost a year and a half, the world has been wrenched from normalcy and plunged into the doldrums of a deadly virus.
The Covid-19 pandemic has evoked feelings of vulnerability and despair, which have spread across the world.
It has changed our daily lives, reminding us of the fragility of what we believed was strong, and the malleability of what we thought was immutable. Indeed, a dismal picture of life today.
At present, we are faced with changes that were previously unimaginable. Isolation, bereavement, loss of income, fear, mental health issues and human suffering are increasing constantly.
As if not bad enough, the economic status became paralysed. Such challenges have left populations with minimal resources and reduced living standards.
Man has been brought to his knees, pleading for some glimmer of hope. Added to this plight, violent crimes and natural disasters have increased the agony.
Such conditions are referred to as Traitaap (or three forms of pain) in Hinduism. These are: (1) physical or mental illness, (2) environmental, man-made or material adversities, (3) natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, fire and tornadoes.
Painful agony has brought man under heavy stress and mental torture. Many live in fear and uncertainty, while others are added to the daily death notices.
In such circumstances, we ask, “Why am I facing such helplessness?... Which wrong have I done?” The answers can be found in Newton’s third law of motion—a cosmological law that states: “To every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.” Clearly, man’s own karma (actions) has led to these dreadful consequences. Spirituality is missing in life.
The Hindu text, Bhagavad Gita, in chapter four, verses 7 and 8, gives a clear reason for such conditions. Lord Krishna says: “Whenever righteousness declines and unrighteousness is predominant, I appear from age to age to protect the virtuous and to destroy evil, in order to re-establish righteousness.”
These verses infer that the Divine Master manifests himself on earth to protect the righteous ones and remove hardships. Whoever practises spirituality will be free of suffering.
Shri Krishna champions the cause of the virtuous people. Whoever sincerely performs his duties righteously will have all needs fulfilled, with contentment and harmony in their lives.
Armed with these qualities, the brilliance of hope and all-round success will replace the darkness of pain.
Worship of Shri Krishna at this time is most efficacious.
More than ever, intensified worship on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janam Ashtmi tomorrow is needed. Sincere devotion to Shri Krishna brings relief from agony.
This form of Divinity created many miracles during his earthly manifestation 5,000 years ago.
He eradicated the presence of demons and created an environment of peace, bliss and ecstasy for all. With sincere prayer, such conditions can be ours.
Let’s all increase the intensity of prayer, for man lifts himself by himself, says Shri Krishna.
Paramacharya
Pt Hardeo Persad
spiritual head,
SWAHA Inc