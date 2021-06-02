The responsibility lies in your hands

Yes, my fellow citizens, we are struggling with a virus that is not hard to beat. The solution lies in our own hands. No need to blame the Prime Minister and his Government. Our powerful national watchwords are “Discipline, Tolerance and Production”. If we practise what we preach, then the country would be Covid-free in due course.
When the virus reared its ugly head in Wuhan, China, at the end of December 2019, the city and the country went into immediate lockdown. Many countries did not follow suit and have paid a high price for this. It is too late now to look back and ponder on what we could have done. We are here now.
The powers that be and advisers are promoting lockdown and staying at home—but if you lock down and stay at home and a member of your family has Covid-19, what happens? Staying home and locking down encourages the spread of Covid-19 in clusters. I know a good colleague of mine who “erred” by having a few birthday drinks with a friend of his, and both these gentlemen were among the lucky few who got the AstraZeneca jab as well; and his family was so upset by that behaviour that his wife quarantined herself in another room for a week!
Yes, the responsibility of getting or not getting Covid-19 lies in your hands.
My guess is that enclosed areas encourage the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, most, if not all, of our necessary items are located in enclosed areas. What we need to do is rather than shortening the hours, we need to increase the hours of opening to ease the congregating. Congregating, in my mind, is one of the easiest ways to contract the disease. Recently, the Supermarket Association said it was closing on the public holidays, and many flocked to the groceries on Sunday. The roads were packed Tuesday after the curfew on Monday.
The powers that be really need to understand the culture of this country. There are many people who frequent the groceries because they have no choice—it is how they get paid. Nothing is wrong with kerbside pick-up. Let us put systems in place to regulate rather than strangle what we do. The more we try to place restrictions, the more Trinis find innovative ways to beat the system, especially when we do not understand why. Many countries that went into lockdown provided their citizens with money. All we do is make promises.
I rarely hear the specialists encouraging citizens to sanitise, social distance and wear masks at home. I would wager that if you teach your children these three practices, they will ensure you practise them as well. It’s like when we were growing up and we were told to wash our hands before meals, and in those days there were not really any reasons to do so. Now there are reasons to do so.
Take your temperature, and if anyone in the family has any symptoms, quarantine them! It is as simple as that.
I repeat—the solution to avoid getting Covid-19 is to sanitise, social distance and wear your masks, whether at home or in public.
Now is not the time to show our loved ones we love them by hugging them and kissing them. Now is the time to show them you love them and care for them by sanitisation, social distancing and wearing your masks.
The real solution lies in getting vaccinated, and our Prime Minister has stated he is trying his best to increase the number of vaccine doses we get. I understand Australia is in its fourth lockdown and India is reeling with deaths. Countries in Europe and North America are returning to normal since most of their population is vaccinated. And even these countries have to be careful.
A word of advice to our Prime Minister—I think it is time to change your team and possibly your theme. I am not suggesting by any means that they have not tried their best, but sometimes a fresh approach may be necessary.
The recent Champions League was won by Chelsea, which was languishing in the league with an excellent and well-respected Leader. The powers that be brought in a fresh leader who breathed fresh life into the players, and was the main reason Chelsea finished in the top four in the League, copping the most coveted Champions League trophies—a feat no one thought was possible a few months ago.
I know we are playing with lives and this is not a game, but maybe some external expertise or a change in the theme might be necessary. We need to encourage our citizens to get mentally and physically fit. Cowering in fear of Covid-19 weakens you mentally, and stopping us from exercising makes us physically weaker to fight Covid-19.
Not many people tout the fact that the survival rate from Covid-19 is 98 per cent. Worldwide statistics show as at June 2, there were 172,044,522 coronavirus cases, with 3,578,202 deaths—roughly 2.08 per cent—and for a virus that is almost self-inflicted.
In Trinidad and Tobago, the recorded cases are 24,314 with 507 deaths—2.08 per cent. I say recorded because many who have the symptoms do not report them for one reason or the other.
So let us start a new mass campaign: social distance, wear your masks and sanitise every day and everywhere—Discipline, Tolerance, and we will get Production!
Terrence Kalloo
via e-mail