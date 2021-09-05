Angus Eve is currently the best choice for national football coach

However, legitimate questions arise about the procedure adopted in making that decision. In the absence of a technical committee, should the Normalisation Committee have arrogated unto itself that responsibility without consulting other stakeholders in the football fraternity? This is exactly what was feared by football administrators and wary supporters when FIFA first introduced the idea of a normalisation committee. It was not the concept but the procedure that caused the disquiet.

Many felt the local Association should have been consulted, in keeping with the rules of FIFA itself.

It must be remembered that the first few persons invited to sit on that Committee declined the offer, not because of lack of interest or desire to contribute but because they anticipated the very thing which is happening now: that the independence of the organisation would have been compromised.

FIFA has no interest in democracy and democratic institutions. There is no intention to allow a tiny Third World nation like T&T any chance to challenge a world power like FIFA. T&T had to be taught a lesson!

The dysfunction that attends FIFA is amply demonstrated by the idiocy that was displayed at the recent match between England and Hungary, where the racism of Hungary’s supporters was ignored, even after the previous UEFA match. If UEFA could be neglected, who is Trinidad and Tobago?

The Normalisation Committee is walking in the footsteps of its mentor, FIFA. No one should expect anything different. We make the decisions and you comply, no questions asked. Concerned football supporters can only look on in dismay.

Karan Mahabirsingh

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Long overdue probe

Long overdue probe

Having investigated and reported on a torrent of questionable and disturbing policing actions over the course of Gary Griffith’s three-year tenure as Commissioner of Police, this newspaper welcomes the probe into the activities of several senior police officials hand-picked by him.

Afghanistan: Keeping the elephants away

Afghanistan: Keeping the elephants away

A man is sitting in a train somewhere in Europe, tearing sheets of paper into little pieces and throwing them out the window. (It could have been in America too, but passenger trains are pretty scarce there.)

Gary Griffith—The good, the bad and the ugly

Gary Griffith—The good, the bad and the ugly

Finally, businessmen, ordinary farmers and other law-abiding citizens have come out in support and praise of acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith on the issue of granting Firearm User’s Licences (FUL) to deserving citizens. 

Covid transmission at the beaches unlikely

The Government has said it is not prepared to open Tobago beaches because 1. The last time they opened beaches, they were able to relate Covid spikes to the opening, and 2. Tobagonians have been reluctant to get vaccinated, and “people cannot be uncooperative with the cure and demand that we open the beaches.”

Full support for Angus Eve as head coach

I wish to extend congratulations to our most capped football player of all time, Angus Eve, on his appointment as head coach of the T&T senior men’s national team and the men’s Under-20 national team.