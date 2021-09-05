The genesis of the last Covid spike has been blamed on many things, depending, of course, on one’s political persuasion. Vigils, Tobago parties, zessers, wessers, and so on. The one common thread, however, was the faintest air of believability around each theory.
Prime Minister Dr Rowley was recently quoted from Tobago as saying that the “health experts” have now found beaches to be among the real culprits of the Covid spike, therefore no thought is currently being given to opening beaches.
Barring the possibility of there existing a “Trini variant” of Covid that defies all research and data as to the mechanics of spread, one is left to wonder how proven super-spreader environments such as bars, casinos and churches can all open (albeit for vaccinated persons only in all cases except places of worship) but the beaches surrounding our islands remain firmly shut.
We are under a SoE with a curfew. Drinking of alcohol in public is now a criminal offense. Flights to and from the sister isle are severely curtailed. In other words, the conditions do not exist for “wine and jam sessions” to develop on our beaches. Many of our citizens utilise the beaches for healthy outdoor recreation. Sailors, fishermen, surfers, swimmers, runners, children playing, the list goes on. I challenge you to find one other island nation that has had a protracted beach closure during the pandemic!
Please don’t deny us this privilege any longer. Start with limited hours to test the waters (no pun intended), and gradually reopen fully as our rulers gain confidence in the citizenry to do the right thing.
Please, Mr Prime Minister, the risk to doing so is minimal, but the mental relief to the pressure cooker of Covid will bring maximum returns.
Christopher Smith