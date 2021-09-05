The genesis of the last Covid spike has been blamed on many things, depending, of course, on one’s political persuasion. Vigils, Tobago parties, zessers, wessers, and so on. The one common thread, however, was the faintest air of believability around each theory.

Prime Minister Dr Rowley was recently quoted from Tobago as saying that the “health experts” have now found beaches to be among the real culprits of the Covid spike, therefore no thought is currently being given to opening beaches.

Barring the possibility of there existing a “Trini variant” of Covid that defies all research and data as to the mechanics of spread, one is left to wonder how proven super-spreader environments such as bars, casinos and churches can all open (albeit for vaccinated persons only in all cases except places of worship) but the beaches surrounding our islands remain firmly shut.

We are under a SoE with a curfew. Drinking of alcohol in public is now a criminal offense. Flights to and from the sister isle are severely curtailed. In other words, the conditions do not exist for “wine and jam sessions” to develop on our beaches. Many of our citizens utilise the beaches for healthy outdoor recreation. Sailors, fishermen, surfers, swimmers, runners, children playing, the list goes on. I challenge you to find one other island nation that has had a protracted beach closure during the pandemic!

Please don’t deny us this privilege any longer. Start with limited hours to test the waters (no pun intended), and gradually reopen fully as our rulers gain confidence in the citizenry to do the right thing.

Please, Mr Prime Minister, the risk to doing so is minimal, but the mental relief to the pressure cooker of Covid will bring maximum returns.

Christopher Smith

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Long overdue probe

Long overdue probe

Having investigated and reported on a torrent of questionable and disturbing policing actions over the course of Gary Griffith’s three-year tenure as Commissioner of Police, this newspaper welcomes the probe into the activities of several senior police officials hand-picked by him.

Afghanistan: Keeping the elephants away

Afghanistan: Keeping the elephants away

A man is sitting in a train somewhere in Europe, tearing sheets of paper into little pieces and throwing them out the window. (It could have been in America too, but passenger trains are pretty scarce there.)

Gary Griffith—The good, the bad and the ugly

Gary Griffith—The good, the bad and the ugly

Finally, businessmen, ordinary farmers and other law-abiding citizens have come out in support and praise of acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith on the issue of granting Firearm User’s Licences (FUL) to deserving citizens. 

Covid transmission at the beaches unlikely

The Government has said it is not prepared to open Tobago beaches because 1. The last time they opened beaches, they were able to relate Covid spikes to the opening, and 2. Tobagonians have been reluctant to get vaccinated, and “people cannot be uncooperative with the cure and demand that we open the beaches.”

Full support for Angus Eve as head coach

I wish to extend congratulations to our most capped football player of all time, Angus Eve, on his appointment as head coach of the T&T senior men’s national team and the men’s Under-20 national team.