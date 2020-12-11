The risk of extending classroom absenteeism

The subject matter of this letter emanated from a trilogy of events that occurred over last weekend. On Friday, December 4, Bill de Blasio, the mayor of NYC, speaking on WYNC radio, announced that even though in recent weeks positivity rates for Covid-19 in his city had gone over the international threshold of five per cent, it was safe to reopen schools with beefed-up testing protocols, said “this is what our healthcare leaders say. Our schools are safer than pretty much any place in New York City”.
On Saturday, December 5, T&T’s Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, used the biweekly Covid-19 news conference to announce that contingent on Covid-19 cases remaining low at the end of the Christmas season, some 15,000 pupils now registered to write the Caribbean Examinations Council exams in January will be allowed to attend physical classes; that this dispensation will extend to primary school children expected to take the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam later in the year if the country remained “in a good position with the virus” after this initial excursion with the senior cohort.
Bottom line, for the new term beginning January 4, 2021, except for the foregoing exceptions, schools will remain closed for in-person instruction.
The third event was, in fact, an article penned in the this week’s Sunday Express, in which the author, a well-known and respected columnist, having conducted his own research in respect of children and online learning in T&T, closed his opening paragraph as follows: “The current state of online learning contains crippling elements of delusion, so fundamental that it is possible that many children have been condemned to a learning death sentence.”
It is this last event in the trilogy that is most worrisome, moreso because any person remotely attuned to local and/or foreign media—print, TV, radio, the Internet, etc—would not have escaped the burgeoning global concern for underserved and vulnerable children without high-speed Internet; and the ramifications for this cohort and the society at large, if this potential loss of learning coupled with the attendant reduced opportunities for socialisation, is realised.
On March 13, 2020, children and young adults in T&T exited the classroom. It would take another six weeks or thereabouts to assemble the wherewithal to begin the virtual learning programme.
Since then, local media has been awash with reports of combined efforts by the Government, business community, other private sector groups and well-wishers, to close the chronic digital divide now laid bare by the pandemic—the goal being to prioritise access for all, including the aforementioned disadvantaged groups.
According to the article in the Sunday Express, these efforts are falling woefully short; and the consequences of this failing effort could actually be worse.
Anecdotal reports have surfaced from teachers that many pupils tethered as they are at the margins of an education system widely regarded by many as unfair in the equal provision of opportunities for all, have, in fact, succumbed to this latest insult in their fight to get an education, and dropped out.
For those still in, UNESCO studies have shown a future employee’s earnings increase by ten per cent for each year of learning.
The reverse is also true: the longer this learning gap persists, the greater the risk that this cohort will be consigned to menial or under-employment or no employment at all. On March 13, 2021, T&T pupils will have exited classroom learning for one year.
Pupils with Internet access will be less hampered in pursuit of knowledge acquisition, but they will not go unscathed. The school community provides the structural settings for children and young people to learn and develop social competencies such as self-confidence, friendship, empathy, participation, responsibility and much more that exceed the thrust of this letter.
On another note, school lockdowns were a feature of the early pandemic when there was little information on the impact of Covid-19 on the school community.
Iceland, a country where 15 per cent of the population underwent PCR testing, was the first country to report that children infected with Covid-19 displayed few or no symptoms and were poor vectors (carriers).
These findings were confirmed by many subsequent global studies, prompting the American Academy of Paediatrics to release the following statement in July 2020: “Children infrequently transmit Covid-19 to each other or to adults and that many schools, provided they follow appropriate social distancing guidelines and take into account rates of transmission in their community, can and should reopen in the fall.”
The CDC has issued guidelines in determining rates of transmission for a particular community: confirmed cases exceeding 25 per population of 100,000 over a 14-day period would represent a red flag for school reopening.
Given T&T’s population of 1.4 million people (migrants included) and Dr Avery Hinds’ recent assertion that newly confirmed cases are at maximum 30 (it is actually below that), the rate of transmission in the country is currently two per 100,000 population.
Even on its worst day, September 17, 2020, when there were 217 confirmed cases, T&T’s rate would have been 15, much below the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s red flag.
Given the foregoing, there is little rationale for the continued confinement of school education for T&T children to virtual platforms.
The effort to narrow the digital divide should continue, but schools should return ASAP for in-person instruction; the risks of doing otherwise are simply too great.
Kenwyn Nicholls
via e-mail