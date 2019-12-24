The road to better choices

My wish for the people of this country at this time is for them to think critically in order to make balanced, informed choices in whatever they do, and to infuse such thinking with a basic sense of right and wrong—
• Like using a few choice words to comfort a child instead of chiding her for wanting a toy the family cannot afford;
• Like trying to make sense of not splurging, even as the family broods over better Christmas goodies at the neighbours’;
• Like making your modest home seem special to your children for their visiting friends instead of feeling embarrassed for them;
• Like avoiding being ostentatious about your seasonal celebration at home when the family next-door has little to celebrate;
• Like being more welcoming and less condescending to visiting poorer relatives;
• Like making your community visit to bring cheer to deprived families at this Christmas time more of a wondrous act of giving and less of a camera event;
• Like pausing and giving a street dweller something at this time rather than scoffing at his appearance and condemning him for what he has become;
• Like making church-going at this time less a matter of the latest fashion trend and more a celebration of the birth of the Christ child.
And to some other realities:
• Like deciding to drive sensibly after the party and not to “zess” to impress your friends with the speed of your ride.
• Like allowing your residual sense of right to persuade you to leave something for the farmer even as you are driven to deprive him of the fruit of his labour;
• Like responding to the little good you must still possess to minimise the trauma that you must bring to a family, if even you must, by virtue of your “vocation”.
And finally:
• Like our newly elected councillors not merely seeing their recent election as “getting a wuk” and returning after four years, but as an opportunity to truly serve their communities;
• Like our leaders not merely seeing ethnic loyalty as the basis of their stewardship, but striving for an open-ended service for all the people as the basis of their philosophy, ensuring a worthwhile legacy.
Critical thinking is not the domain of the intellectual. It can be the modus operandi of those not so schooled. All that is needed is to avoid impulsive behaviour and to think things out rationally, and allow such thinking to be underpinned by a basic sense of right and wrong.
Errol N Benjamin
via e-mail