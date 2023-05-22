In an article in one of the daily newspapers, criminologist Darius Figuera says with regard to Erla Harewood-Christopher’s prediction of a reduction in murders by June: “Even if I was in the same position I was not making that prediction of reducing it by June because the position on the ground is so dynamic you cannot afford to stick your head out.”
But back in February the same Darius Figuera was, in fact, predicting the “wave of violence will slow down” in the upcoming months, in the headline of another newspaper.
That Figuera and other criminologists could get away with such contradictions is not just a function of their lack of understanding of what criminologists are actually supposed to do, it is because of a media that continues to give these unqualified persons space in their columns.
Figuera also stated crime continues to rise since 2017, when the facts show that in 2020 we had record reductions in crime, and in Gary Griffith’s last full year in office, which ended on August 31, 2021, we had 342 murders—the lowest in decades.
As has been said on many occasions, criminologists are trained to find out the causes of crime, and to do so they should be interviewing prisoners, collecting data and doing empirical testing.
Their role, therefore, is not to comment on law enforcement, the policies, and the measuring of the performance of law enforcement officials such as Erla Harewood-Christopher, because it is outside of their training and expertise; and when they do share their opinion, it is no more valuable than that of any other man or woman on the street.
The unfortunate thing is we do have highly qualified internationally respected criminologists, such as Renee Cummings, who has an unblemished record, with no chequered past, whom the media can call on for her to share her expertise, but instead they choose to call the few who call themselves criminologists.
To be clear, Trinidad and Tobago is the only country in the world where the media contacts criminologists about law enforcement matters, and the reason one has to keep expressing their concerns about how the media utilises them is because the media has a responsibility as the Fourth Estate not to disseminate misinformation that, for example, in this specific case, misguides citizens into a false sense of security, that better days are coming with regard to crime, when there is absolutely no actual evidence to support that.
Thankfully, most citizens recognise that wishes, hopes and opinions on crime fighting will not get the job done, which is why the data, evidence, facts, must continue to be shared, without fear or favour.