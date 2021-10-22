The root of the problem

A meeting supposedly took place at President’s House involving the then-chairman of the Police Service Commission, Bliss Seepersad, the President and a “high level” Government official.

The President has not denied this, but refuses to give the public the identity of this official or what was discussed.

The President has not denied the information in the public domain that the discussions at this meeting led to the withdrawal of the Merit List of candidates for the post of Commissioner of Police.

The question is: should the President have facilitated this meeting and, if so, should it have been with these two persons, to the exclusion of the Opposition Leader or her representative?

Under Section 122 of the Constitution, the members of the Police Service Commission are appointed by the President after consultation with both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

This manner of appointment serves to communicate the fact that the commission is meant to rise above party politics, and that the appointees to those offices should inspire some level of trust in both the Government and Opposition.

The commission’s submitting of the Merit List to the President is an act that is specifically provided for in Section 123 of the Constitution.

Section 123 also provides that once the commission submits the list, the President “shall” issue a Notification to forward the list to the Parliament.

If the President entertained a meeting at her office whereby an agreement was reached for the Merit List that was submitted to her, to then be withdrawn and not sent to the Parliament, she ought to have had the mindfulness and wisdom to invite the Opposition Leader to such a meeting so that she may be informed of the issue and give her view of this action, which action involved a departure from an important constitutional provision.

The Opposition Leader might have agreed with the course being adopted and its justification, or she might have disagreed and another approach to the issue could have been used—eg, following the Constitution and submitting the list to Parliament for the Government to there raise its issues with the list.

But for the President to host such a meeting to the exclusion of the Opposition Leader leads to the suspicion and even the belief that the President was allowing the work of an independent service commission to be influenced and even thwarted by the Government.

This also could reasonably lead to the conclusion that the President was showing bias in favour of the Government and allowing the Government control over her office.

The President, being a former and well-respected Court of Appeal judge, ought to have known better.

This issue will not go away. The President created this problem and the President must find a way to fix it in a way that is acceptable to both sides.

If a fix is not possible, then as the person who brought this burden on the national committee, she must still do the honourable and proper thing and step aside.

Lalla Lalla

Attorney

