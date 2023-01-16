For many years I thought that Trinidadians have very short memories.
However, I now think the problem is simply that we are a very easygoing population. Nothing is really a bother so we do not put any importance to it.
I would like to take this opportunity to remind the population that on two occasions the President (Paula Mae-Weekes) asked the Government the same question:- “Can we trust you?”
The answer to that question has become glaringly clear with the Prime Minister’s nomination for the next President. They cannot be trusted!
This section of my contribution is addressed to Ms Christine Kangaloo. If you have even the slightest trace of honour and concern for the future of Trinidad I urge you to turn down the nomination.
Failure on your part to do so will further strengthen the fears the current President voiced before the public.