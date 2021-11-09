I feel compelled to write this letter after the West Indies cricket team was beaten again and had to depart the T20 world cup in disgrace.
I cannot even eat my geera pork. My belly full. Why are we losing and continue to lose? Are our better players mercenaries? Always injured to play for the WI, but fit to play fete match cricket for big bucks? No need to call names. They are aware of who they are. There is no pride in being a WI player. Is our approach too defensive?
Our opening batsmen—is there room for improvement?
Does the team have a club culture? Non-performers are consistently selected.
Can we improve our fielding performance? Do we have poor work ethics?
Favouritism must be eliminated immediately.
Our coaching—is it efficient and powerful? Is our support staff just plain average?
A team can lose a game if they are unlucky and subjected to unfair events, poor decisions; the playing conditions are unsuitable; they did not try hard enough; they are not good enough.
WI cricket has work to be done. We need to start now. Proper leadership is required on and off the field. Let us rally ’round the WI now and forever.
Naparima College taught me—winning is not everything, it is the only thing.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town