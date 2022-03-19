A torn ACL is a devastating injury for any athlete—and a bruised ego is many times worse for an intellectual.
The responses to my letter from two members of the local intelligentsia—Bridget Brereton and Selwyn Cudjoe—reveal the thin-skinned nature of intellectuals who believe they ought to be insulated from criticism.
What exactly was the purpose of Brereton’s response other than to drag Theodore Lewis down with her? Does Brereton think she comforted anyone by pointing out that Theodore Lewis is also part of the education committee? If Lewis is a consultant on national education, then we are freaking doomed!
At least once a month, Lewis whines and complains about black pupils being “under-represented” in “prestigious” schools. What has he done about it? Sitting down on a committee hasn’t brought solutions; it has only brought more whining and complaining.
I am glad that Selwyn Cudjoe made it apparent that he does not know me. Let me take this opportunity to introduce myself. My name is Jean-Claude Escalante. I am not a scholar. I do not possess the academic qualifications of a Cudjoe, Brereton or Lewis. But I love writing.
My writings often challenge the social dogmas of the intelligentsia. To date, I have written two books. My first book, From Indentureship to Entrepreneurship, challenges the ridiculous notion that the success of Indians is attributed to compensation (wages and land grants) that indentured Indians received. (This book even mentions that Lewis was appointed to the education committee, Ms Brereton.)
My second book, What’s on My Mind?, is a collection of essays that dissect the contemporary views on social, economic and political issues.
I like to think of myself as writing for people with common sense—a rare trait among intellectuals. I don’t consider writing in simple English beneath me. I don’t use the latest fancy academic buzzwords. I don’t quote at length and provide endless citations; an opinion piece should not be a thesis. But these bells and whistles intellectuals like Cudjoe need to make up for their lack of substance.
Case in point: his correcting me that Eric Williams was in DC and not England when he proposed his ultimatum—or, as I call it, his tantrum. Whether it was DC, England or Czechoslovakia, how does this refute my claim that History of the People is political propaganda disguised as history? At no point did he attempt a rebuttal.
I am also very much aware of the relationship he had with Sat Maharaj. Sat had written on several occasions that he considered him a friend. But even Sat had to put aside friendship to call out Cudjoe’s snide nature in his review of Indian Time Ah Come!
It’s nice that Cudjoe can recognise Sat’s lifetime of work, but one has to wonder: does he feel equally compelled to tell his readers that much of this work was made an even bigger uphill battle because the People’s National Movement denied the Maha Sabha State funding for over 30 years?
What do I have to apologise for? I’m not the first person to accuse him of being a race hustler and I certainly won’t be the last.
Was it not Selwyn Cudjoe who descended upon Torrib Trace Presbyterian School with allegations of discrimination against African pupils by Indian teachers? Where was his “evidence”? Perhaps I should bring “he say, she say” as my evidence since it sufficed for his allegations. Maybe I’ll be willing to retract my statement if he can provide a list of things the National Association for the Empowerment of African People has accomplished.
As for the debate on Capitalism and Slavery, Cudjoe seems to have isolated himself for far too long in his academic study that he’s now living the deluded fantasy that Eric Williams knew anything about economics. The Williams thesis has long been demolished by economists Stanley Engerman and Roger Anstey. Morgan Job—another local unsung hero—also pointed out how absurd of an economic and even mathematical argument the thesis is.
But this is exactly the point I was making that Cudjoe took his time to prove. It is our reluctance to expand our minds beyond Capitalism and Slavery as well as the other Marxist-Leninist leanings of intellectuals that influence public opinion—and worse, public policy.
How much longer do we plan on repeating the same tired narratives that have gotten us nowhere? At what point do we start seeking alternative explanations to blaming everything on our colonial past? Ironically, it is this same colonial past that recognised the De Verteuil name. When Cudjoe has to reference a newspaper article from 122 years ago, he’s only making the argument for me that our history has been lost on the younger generation.