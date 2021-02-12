The science of monsters

What makes a murderer? Many commentators have offered various explanations, ranging from mythical entities like demons and “the patriarchy” to various social factors such as parenting and inequity.

As with all extreme social phenomena, a concatenation of factors must come together to produce an individual who kills other people to achieve some specific end.

If we are serious about reducing (or at least containing) murderers, the first step is correctly identifying the causes (men and capitalism, for example, do not create high homicide rates).

There is extensive and reliable research on this topic. These can be broken down into the following categories.

(A) Personal traits

• Low IQ

• Genetic predispositions to low conscientiousness and high aggression

• Single-mother household (also genetic impact here)

(B) Social factors:

• Low socio-economic status (SES)

• Community where violence is common

• Culture that rejects deferred gratification

(C) Economic factors

• Market distortion (subsidies, State-owned companies, high ratio of State employees).

• High regulation of the market, including minimum wage, taxes, and tariffs.

(D) Political factors

• Government channelling money to criminals (eg, URP).

• Ineffective courts.

• Ideological justification (eg, reparations).

(A) and (B) means there will always be murderers. IQ cannot be raised and changing culture is difficult, if not impossible. It is how a society handles (C) and (D) that determines whether the murder rate is within acceptable limits or not.

Historically, Trinidad’s murder rate was six per 100,000 persons in colonial times, rose to ten per 100,000 after Independence, and spiked to 30 per 100,000 from 2003. If, therefore, the economic and political issues are addressed, we can reduce our homicide rate to acceptable limits—i.e., no more than 20 to 30 murders annually, with less than five women being killed.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

