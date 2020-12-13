The senator owes us an explanation

I’M but an ordinary citizen in the vast and powerful world of politics ruled by mighty men and women whose corrupt actions and indiscretions take food from poor people’s mouth and thwart a country’s ability to progress and, so, I’m content to voice my two cents worth.

After reading Ashton Ford’s letter, “Don’t bash Dr Dillon-Remy,” I’m left in an even bigger quandary as to why we shouldn’t bash the goodly senator.

Where’s the relevance to this issue in Prof Spence’s vote way back in 1987 and historical facts we didn’t check?

If I were Dr Dillon-Remy, I would be disheartened by Ford’s tenuous attempt to justify her “controversial” vote. After all, Ford is a powerful voice in the PNM-led government, and as such, he may have unwittingly darkened the shadow of a perceived partisan agenda cast upon Dr Dillon-Remy’s action.

I believe Dr Dillon-Remy owes the citizenry a convincing explanation other than “a vote of conscience.” In the first place, an independent senator cannot cast a vote of conscience. The term applies to the breaking of ranks with one’s own party to vote with the opposition.

Setting aside the partisan government and opposition votes, Dr Dillon-Remy dissented against powerful and venerable independent voices, including Afra Raymond’s, opposed to the curious amendment to prohibit transparency in government-to-government dealings. As such, Dr Dillon-Remy’s voice in the debate ought to have resonated in the senate. She owed us that much.

Judging from documents such as the Winston Riley and Ballah Reports, and from the consummate professional himself, Afra Raymond—who the people of this country owe a lot, not only for his expertise but for his ethics and patriotism—government-to-government arrangements are not as diplomatic as the term implies.

To a large degree, negotiations are done with government-backed private companies and reports of unreasonable demands and wheeling and dealing are well documented. Also, we have in the past, dealt with governments of undemocratic nations that have little regard for basic human rights and principles.

What I find troubling is that in the course of the debate, no one had even remotely hinted at the discontinuance of government-to-government arrangements; just public oversight amid our deeply rooted culture of graft and corruption.

Colm Imbert had it half-right when he fingered the private sector for our negative rating on bribery. Bribery cannot thrive without complicit government agents, including government ministers.

Dr Dillon-Remy has robbed us of an opportunity to stymie corruption.

RP Joseph

San Fernando

