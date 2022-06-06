It was 1964, when the G.O.A.T. (the greatest of all time), Muhammad Ali, remonstrated with Howard Cosell for calling him “Cassius Clay”, when as he affirmed, that was the name given to him by his slavemaster and he wanted nothing to do with it, so don’t call him that anymore.
While this was in the country most known for civil rights discord, Muhammad Ali was lampooned by the Caucasian class, but hailed and respected worldwide for his decision.
This was also a similar posit advanced by the late brother Malcolm X. He submitted to his kith and kin that to maintain your African name was to remain connected to your heritage, defy slavery of the body, but be liberated in the mind and not lose sight of your identity, even though you were brought into this new land naked and in chains and had to watch your newborns sold out from under you.
Hell on Earth, I tell you.
Fast forward to the Caribbean where this kind of loyalty does not exist, despite great examples.
I highlight our late president, Arthur Napoleon Raymond Robinson, who was recognised a prince in Nigeria when he visited the country in the late 1980s as the NAR prime minister.
He was crowned Chief Olokun Igbaro.
But sadly, when he returned to Trinidad and Tobago, this poor man was so humiliated and terrorised, by the same PNM that is chasing down Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s heritage and appearance.
They pilloried and demeaned this son of the Tobago, so that when he became President, he emphasised the name Arthur Napoleon Raymond Robinson: no Africanner there.
And this is the cultural paralysis of Trinidad and Tobago.
The minute you have an Indian name, there is a problem.
The Anglo-Saxon minded ones can’t spell your name or pronounce it.
They are ashamed of their names of Koongebeharry, Omatie and Sumintra, because it connects you to your ancestry.
So the Camilles and the Keiths and Nobrigas (name belonging to the slave master class of yesteryear) et al, try to humiliate you like they do with the Chinese.
Everything is a joke for them, starting with your name and then your hair and then your shoes...until it goes too far.
How many persons of African decent gave their children African names: for the girls—Mpule and for the boys Ayegoro or Obika?
Few recognise the greatness of Kwesi and Makandaal, warriors I tell you in the Masai world.
These children would come home crying like many East Indian children who went to school with long Indian names, and say, “mammy, why did you give me such a stupid name?”
This is the primitive, tribal provocation and bullying that Camille Robinson-Regis is conjuring up.
They talk about Yoruba, but outside of Emancipation Day, none would dare put an African name on their birth paper.
They prefer the Anglo-Saxon names given to them: Earl, Llewellyn, Alexander, etc.
And nothing is wrong with that, but if someone maintains a name that has ancestral or religious connotations, please do not take it to the political platform for ridicule and odium, and pull it down like monkeys when they see a yellow sari.
I applaud the Opposition Leader.
While the clique of Rabindra Moonan, Vasant, and Bhoendradatt, (all deep-seated Indian names) will try to lampoon her for standing up for her Indianness, they will fail since she is a symbol to Indian women who have struggled and continue to do so.