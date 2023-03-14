The sin and the sinner

Justice Frank Seepersad has made a passionate appeal for the Church to speak out on the objectification of women and their exploitation.
He also called for the Church to stand up and defend righteous living. In this context he further emphasised: “The Church’s job is to identify and label these illusions, to remove and shatter the façade and replace same with positions premised upon truth, righteousness and uncompromising integrity.”
The problem with the Church is its shifting position on “righteousness”. When the head of the most influential religious institution in our country proclaims righteousness is to “hate the sin and not the sinner”, then it condemns our judicial system. One must hate murder but not the murderer. Hate rape but not the rapist. Hate corruption but not the corrupt.
This skewed sense of righteousness leaves anyone, including the president or prime minister, to commit any sin and be absolved of their actions.
Sin does not exist in thin air. It results from immoral action by human beings. If such actions are not arrested by our judicial system, then our society will be in a perpetual state of chaos.
Imaam Iqubal Hydal
Felicity