The only running I have ever done is around the Queen’s Park Savannah. All T&T athletes qualified for entry to the Tokyo Olympics and bravely travelled, pandemic or no pandemic.
What is never mentioned is that T&T should have at least three times more representatives at all international games. The number of young people being encouraged in serious sport definitely matters.
How many of our athletes are from poor families? How many have had to leave their dreams behind because they must instead work to help feed their families?
Individuals who show promise need financial and educational support from the Government. The secret to success is tied to going to college in a First World country. Competing regularly in the First World enhances chances of success.
Talent is only the base ingredient. As we say in local parlance, you have to live and compete out there in foreign in order to get enough practice.
It has been said that our outstanding cricketers, footballers and other athletes in the secondary school leagues disappear because, allegedly, parents decide sporting talent does not translate into money or prestige.
And today in 2021, like it or not, the wealthy First World countries now control who makes it to the winners podium. Talented immigrants are trained to represent the First World.
Talent, not race, is what wins international accolades for Europe as well as America.
Here in T&T, it cannot be about Jamaica being better at sport. They are three times bigger. In my respectful view, it is a combination of talent and education being supported for three times more possible applicants. Sport in Jamaica is allegedly almost full-time, gainful employment.
The prime experience of being exposed to unrelenting competitive year-round sporting fixtures cannot be ignored. We need to reach out and acknowledge that talented students from poor families need more financial support in and out of school.