People trust the banks, but are being ripped off with their stringent policies; for example, nine years to pay off a car loan, with full comprehensive insurance for the entire period.
Lending rates went up in June, and now they’re giving you twice the time to pay for a vehicle and making twice the profit on the loan—whereas Government ministers and MPs only pay peppercorn interest rates.
A significant number of people are unable to get a loan because of unemployment and lay-offs in the country, as one isn’t sure to have a job the next day. They are not customer-friendly to the small man because if he is in default of his mortgage for two months or more, his house is put up for sale, but the upper class can be in default of their mortgages for over two years and nothing is done.
And don’t talk about bank charges, for example, on your savings account, as it might make more sense to put your money under the mattress.
And no difference with their financiers, with their monster hire purchase loans for appliances, furniture and TVs, etc, as they don’t want you to pay off the loans, but continue with forever monthly payments.
Where is the conscience of those in charge?