The commission of enquiry into the tragic incident which occurred on February 25, 2022, at Paria Fuel Trading Company has undoubtedly demonstrated that lying is extremely hard work.
Some witnesses are answering questions with a certain degree of ease and comfort simply because their answers are truthful and without any ulterior motives.
However, I observed that there are other witnesses who are struggling to give straightforward answers to straightforward questions. They are struggling to give simple answers to simple questions. They request that questions be asked two and three times. They are even repeating the questions to the lawyers.
Some questions have to be rephrased, even though it makes no difference to the answer when asked in its original form.
All these are methods of procrastinating.
I have also observed other methods of delaying tactics like asking for coffee, laughing and taking long to answer simple questions whilst trying to give the appearance of being in a deep thought process and a serious concern of the incident.
I have also noticed that because of the inability of some witnesses to answer truthfully, they resort to crying, throwing tantrums and spewing long-winded emotional diatribe with the intention of either appealing to people’s emotions or to avoid a hard line of questioning.
Whatever the reason, unfortunately for this batch of witnesses, and fortunately for us, this most competent and focused chairman could not be fooled or easily derailed.
When I put all these antics together, I realised these are all the hallmarks of a liar. I realise, when looking at the physical disposition of this particular set of witnesses, how difficult it is to lie. How hard it is for them to remember their first lie. I see how hard it is on them to continue the lie. I see how painful it is for them to try and change words in the English language and put a different spin on words that mean the same thing... like somehow “talking” is different to having a “conversation” and “continually” is different to “continuous”.
One witness said a question was a statement just to avoid answering. How obnoxious and disrespectful can they be?
This particular set of witnesses tries to turn and twist questions to try to wiggle their way out of answering truthfully. Stalling and questioning unnecessarily and going in circles searching, obviously and hopelessly, for a saviour for their hapless incompetence.
How embarrassing and emasculated these lying witnesses must feel when they realise what a clownish and churlish spectacle they are making of themselves in the public domain.
But they don’t stop there. They prolong their agony by constantly laying blame at the feet of others. It was never their fault or their responsibility. They claim they did their best. They are even grading themselves, like the commissioner of police, obviously with a passing grade. Yet four men lost their lives.
In all of this, none of these figures of incompetent authorities EVER/EVEN initiated a rescue effort to save these men. Lying all how, and every which way to justify their incompetence, inability and heartlessness in their abject failure to mount a rescue mission.
To compound the lies, these witnesses display a sense of arrogance and cockiness about themselves. They appear aloof and demonstrate insensitivity and a total lack of compassion and respect for the deceased and their families.
This enquiry has exposed the arrogance and insensitivity of authority to the nation.
No amount of lies, avoiding questions, arrogantly swinging in the chair, smirk expressions or passing the buck could save these liars from their conscience, though. The guilt would be forever etched in their inner soul as well as bolted on their chest. These witnesses found out that lying is hard work.
Dean Persad