The tale of three women

Three women snatched the headlines this last weekend: President Paula-Mae Weekes, TTMA president Franka Costelloe and UNC “One Corridor” co-ordinator, Jearlean John. Reflections on their contributions tell us what is wrong with our nation.
President Weekes, at the Red House, cautioned us all “neither the Government nor the Opposition is hearing … or they are ignoring …(the people) are hurting … ignore the politics … fidelity to … our vulnerable women, our defenceless children, our angry young men …must be the primary … concerns of parliamentarians”.
Martin Daly on Sunday warned, “The elites have fed off of the profligacy of successive governments … without a radical change in our governance, we are headed for a ‘breakdown in ordered legal control’”.
Ira Mathur, quoting from a report, said, “While some live in affluence, others are deprived of basic needs such as sanitary infrastructure … gun violence is a response to the status quo.”
We are ignoring our historical knowledge — of 1970 and 1990 — with our moral choices today. This is dangerous.
The headline of a Sunday paper shrieked, “Brace for more job loss” with the sub text “thousands could face breadline”.
Men, who should know better, manipulated the neophyte TTMA woman president into a false narrative — gas prices, as an input in light manufacturing where the employment lies, is not a significant line item.
If this price is “the one competitive advantage” then this explains why we were not able to grow exports — we are spoilt babies. The real story was buried in the details: this is about a lethargy that has come home to roost.
Gary Aboud earlier asked the pertinent question, “Can our nation afford to further subsidise … industries that already enjoy a wide range of … incentives?”
Why scare people? Do the puppet masters not care? Do they read world news and see that the common global factor with social unrest from France to Chile to Hong Kong- is economic inequality?
Jearlean John’s two-page interview showed clearly that the cupboard of ideas to fix our deep social ills is bare.
President Weekes’s caution, “…if acrimony, contempt and divisiveness is the example … you cannot be surprised when those attitudes and behaviours are replicated”, is applicable.
Trinidad and Tobago is tired of “bad-john politics”, our problems cannot be solved by “whoever wins”.
Ms John misunderstands basic issues like educational inequality, fails to provide a vision for employment, cites Machel Montano’s work for the then government as an example of professionalism.
She ignores the complexity of family breakdown and speaks to truancy measures as a salve.
She makes no penance for the waste under the previous UNC administration, as damned by the IDB in a September 2018 report, waltzing past the drop in gas sale prices and its relation to job creation.
She ignores the unresolved “Panama Papers” 2016 report and its hints of our money being stashed away from our shores.
Prof Cudjoe must be disappointed that, after two years in “Gaza”, Ms John describes the situation well but remains clueless about the solutions.
Noble Philip
Blue Range