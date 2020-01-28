The tale of three women

THIS is an open letter to Minister of National Security Stuart Young. Sir, like most people of conscience, my heart bleeds for yet another senseless killing of one of our women, the victim this time being Naiee Singh at her Couva workplace. If the powerful Express headline of January 28, “Stalked To Death”, doesn’t move you to immediately change the paradigm of mere talk and no action pertaining to domestic violence-related homicides, then nothing will.