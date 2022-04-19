Our Prime Minister will be out of T&T for a few days. The position of PM must be filled. The same individual is again chosen to act.
Why is that so? Do the rest of potential PMs come up short? Will the chosen one be the party leader and probable PM in the near future?
Who really makes the acting appointment call? Be honest.
I know this is difficult. Is no one else competent to assume leadership? Is there any succession planning?
There should be at least three leaders in waiting. Is there a leadership concern in the party?
Is this a case of in the land of the blind where the one-eyed man is king?
Give others a chance to act and foul up so that you can have reasons for discarding them. Do not sentence them without a fair trial. Everybody has a price in life.
The test of a true leader is to make all under your watch optimise their full potential.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town