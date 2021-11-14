The things we take for granted

“I would like to think that freedom is / More than just a word / It’s elusive and it’s hard to hold / It’s a fleeting thing”.

—“Ode To Freedom” ABBA, 2021.

ABBA’s final song, on their new album Voyage, is a masterpiece of music and lyrics, which future generations will laud for its absolute brilliance.

Freedom means different things to different people.

In 2020 and 2021, a contagious virus caused many freedoms in the world to be suspended or taken away.

In T&T, our freedom to go to the beach, for example, was taken away.

For many, their freedom to work was destroyed because of the industries in which they were employed.

It is true that some of these measures were considered necessary to protect life.

We must always be mindful of the little things we take for granted. One day, we can lose them all.

Freedom is, truly, a “fleeting thing”.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

Odd SoE decision

Odd SoE decision

Given the Prime Minister’s statement that he had no intention of seeking an extension of the state of emergency when it came to a natural end at month-end, we, too, are taken aback by his decision to end the SoE on Wednesday, 12 days ahead if its scheduled end.

You can lead a horse to water...

It is my considered view that there is little more the Government can do to get people to understand that the war against Covid-19 can only be fought with the use of vaccines.

Who will fix our roads, bridges?

There are countless road and bridge problems in Trinidad. These problems did not start yesterday or last month but in many cases ten or more years ago.

What do the authorities do? Ignore the problem when it is in early state of repair, let the problem get worse and worse, if it is a landslip beside a road put a bamboo railing, if it’s a pot hole blame WASA or the heavy trucks, or just leave the problem for some miracle to happen or a serious accident? If the residents agitate by burning tyres call them unpatriotic but still do nothing.

T&T has gained nothing from Train 1

The Prime Minister says the expenditure of some $224 million (US$33 million ) on the maintenance of Atlantic Train 1 was “manageable”. These unimaginable sums of money are so liberally bandied about while so much public works languish for lack of funding.

Bias against the unvaxxed won’t help

A war is currently raging in our country and it seems to be getting worse. We are dealing with a pandemic and now vaccine segregation.

We are dealing with vaccinated persons wanting and wishing the worse for unvaccinated people. Subtle and no so subtle comments are being made online, in schools and at work places about those who are not vaccinated as if they are lepers.