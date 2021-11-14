The things we take for granted

“I would like to think that freedom is / More than just a word / It’s elusive and it’s hard to hold / It’s a fleeting thing”.
—“Ode To Freedom” ABBA, 2021.
ABBA’s final song, on their new album Voyage, is a masterpiece of music and lyrics, which future generations will laud for its absolute brilliance.
Freedom means different things to different people.
In 2020 and 2021, a contagious virus caused many freedoms in the world to be suspended or taken away.
In T&T, our freedom to go to the beach, for example, was taken away.
For many, their freedom to work was destroyed because of the industries in which they were employed.
It is true that some of these measures were considered necessary to protect life.
We must always be mindful of the little things we take for granted. One day, we can lose them all.
Freedom is, truly, a “fleeting thing”.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope