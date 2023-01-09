The ties that bind

The Electoral College, consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament meet soon to elect a new president. Nominations are in by both the ruling PNM Government and the Opposition UNC party.
The PNM has nominated Senate President Christine Kangaloo to be the next President, while the UNC has nominated Israel Khan SC after objecting to the PNM’s nominee. Both political leaders have indicated the need for consensus in selecting an individual for President; I am not too sure how much they mean what they say.
The UNC has rejected Ms Kangaloo as this country’s seventh president and have put forward compelling reasons for the rejection. These reasons are as follows:
lMs Kangaloo and her family are deeply entrenched within the PNM
lMs Kangaloo contested a seat for the PNM some years ago.
lMs Kangaloo was an opposition senator.
lShe was a minister in the PNM government.
Dr Keith Rowley’s justification for nominating Ms Kangaloo are as follows:
lShe is eminently qualified for the position of President.
lAs Senate President she acted for the President when the President was not available.
lShe has long service as a public officer.
My own view, even as an ordinary member of the PNM party, one with no collective responsibility, is that the UNC’s objection of Ms Kangaloo is more convincing. The reasons put forward for the rejection are enthralling.
I expect that the Prime Minister will be magnanimous and in so doing create history by leaving a legacy in reconsidering his pick for President. I expect he will go back to his cabinet and instruct all his MPs to vote for the Opposition pick, which is Senior Counsel Israel Khan.
I endorse the view that Khan has a fiercely independent track record, that he has significant experience within the legal fraternity and that he has made a dynamic contribution to our national development. I am of the view that he is a much more suitable candidate for this distinguished office than Senate President Christine Kangaloo.
While Ms Kangaloo would have given her consent to be nominated, now that she has heard the nominee coming from the UNC she would in all good graces say to herself, “Israel Khan fits the bill for President more than myself” and she would say to the Prime Minister in all humility, “I thank you for considering me but I kindly give way to Mr Israel Khan who is more eminently qualified than I am and he is much more suitable having less baggage than me.”
I am certain that if Ms Kangaloo shows that selfless, unselfish and altruistic state of mind, the country will embrace her; but more than that, the electorate will now surely take the gospel of the PNM and spread it all over with that kind of magnanimity.
I close by stating the views of two political analysts. Dr Bishnu Ragoonath said that Ms Kangaloo’s ability to be impartial is a legitimate concern and Dr Indira Rampersad opines that Ms Kangaloo’s ties to the ruling PNM make her unsuitable for the presidency.