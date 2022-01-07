Not for the first time, Tobagonians have shown the power of the ordinary citizen to show truth to power. When they have grown fed up with the incumbent party, they spit you out.

The rise of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in 2020 is important for several reasons.

Can Farley Augustine and Watson Duke deliver on their grandiose promises and, by so doing, replace the People’s National Movement (PNM) as the main party in the long run, or will they be a flash in the pan?

Where will they find the funds to change the status of “contract” workers to “permanent”; promised infrastructural works and all the new jobs promised, especially in tourism and agriculture?

Most importantly, will they deliver good governance?

The first and probably most important test will be how will Farley and Dr Faith B.Yisrael handle the Covid crisis that is battering Tobago even worse than Trinidad proportionately? The numbers of cases, hospitalisations and deaths are rising.

Dr Faith promised she would get advice from outside institutions like the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

I wonder if that advice would be any different from what the T&T Government currently gets from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) and PAHO?

So, we wait and see, and we wish the best for them—for if they succeed, lessons can be learnt by all of T&T.

Stanley Lee Pow

via e-mail

Unacceptable state of affairs

The repeated stories of delays in retrieving bodies of Covid-19 victims and mishaps involving misplaced and wrongly assigned bodies indicate serious problems in the management of the process. It is possible that the Funeral Directors Association, which has been co-opted by the Ministry of Health, is overwhelmed by the sheer number of bodies to be handled on a daily basis. Whether or not this is so, it is ultimately the ministry’s responsibility to ensure the arrangements put in place operate efficiently, seamlessly, according to protocols and the law, and with the required sensitivity to the ­deceased and their loved ones.

Governments must act urgently to end UWI spectacle

No individuals are greater or more valuable than institutions.

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is the longest thriving and most successful institution of the 16 countries of the West Indies—13 of them being member states of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

Letting go isn’t easy

FOR years, I kicked my fridge door several times a day. It was the only way it would shut properly, and if I forgot, or didn’t kick it at the exact spot, the top of the inside would soon be warningly covered with droplets, like beads of perspiration. I’d thought there was something wrong with the insulation on the door, but a technician told me it was not that, it was that the door itself was slightly misaligned. He advised me not to tamper with it, given the age of the fridge.

Conserve water, T&T

T&T, it is imperative we focus on conserving water in 2022.

Please consider the following:

Only three per cent of water on Earth is fresh water. Only 0.5 per cent is available for drinking.

Fireworks amendments making situation worse

Why am I not surprised that FireOne gives the amended fireworks legislation the “thumbs up”? (Express, January 7). Why wouldn’t it? The entire law is in its favour.

The new law does absolutely nothing to protect the vulnerable. In fact, it increases their exposure, and makes their situation worse.

Commendable approach by CAL pilots

As Trinidad and Tobago continues to grapple with the spread of the coronavirus, it is indeed commendable of the pilots and stewards of Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) to call for a policy to make the airbridge a safe zone.

The pilots and stewards who are all nearly 100 per cent fully vaccinated are calling on the Government to make it mandatory for passengers to show proof of vaccination before they embark on this 25-minute journey.