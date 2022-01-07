Not for the first time, Tobagonians have shown the power of the ordinary citizen to show truth to power. When they have grown fed up with the incumbent party, they spit you out.
The rise of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in 2020 is important for several reasons.
Can Farley Augustine and Watson Duke deliver on their grandiose promises and, by so doing, replace the People’s National Movement (PNM) as the main party in the long run, or will they be a flash in the pan?
Where will they find the funds to change the status of “contract” workers to “permanent”; promised infrastructural works and all the new jobs promised, especially in tourism and agriculture?
Most importantly, will they deliver good governance?
The first and probably most important test will be how will Farley and Dr Faith B.Yisrael handle the Covid crisis that is battering Tobago even worse than Trinidad proportionately? The numbers of cases, hospitalisations and deaths are rising.
Dr Faith promised she would get advice from outside institutions like the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).
I wonder if that advice would be any different from what the T&T Government currently gets from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) and PAHO?
So, we wait and see, and we wish the best for them—for if they succeed, lessons can be learnt by all of T&T.
Stanley Lee Pow
via e-mail