Human beings appear to be the only species that has difficulty replicating its kind. We are always debating what we should teach our offspring.
Formal education is so engrossed in teaching the skills of reading, writing and counting that many irrelevant things are thrown into the mix to kill time and fill space. It appears that the target is to prepare individuals for the world of work rather than to live.
Hence there is either this void in our lives in retirement or sometimes when we truly start to live.
Preparation for life entails creating an awareness of and developing a relationship with the vessel that embodies life. To be specific: how the body was created; the intangibles that it hosts; the nurturing and the growth; impediments; the aging process and why the package; the relationship with other bodies and the physical environment.
In our tunnel vision we think only formal education is responsible for teaching these occurrences in life. On the contrary, most of these things are learnt informally on the journey through life and we depend on our teacher, experience, to legitimise them. But shouldn’t the formal system be involved to help with explanations?
Why is the formal system still struggling to design and execute a programme to impart sex education? Why the hands-off approach when the phenomena is on the global screen?
Because of the direction that formal education has taken the individual is confused about who he is and his purpose. Depending on his pursuit he has to choose whether he is physical, social, emotional, mental or spiritual. He conveniently classifies the tools he is endowed with to partition his life for purposes of analysis and solving problems.
We see the body growing with some fires ignited and aglow; others raging and yet some smouldering. We know not from whence it came, the purpose, how to control it and what should be the outcomes. Formal education takes this lifelong inferno for granted. Before the individual turns to cinders he is expected to unravel the mystery all by himself..
Then there is sickness, the unwanted guest that is invited that disrupts the smooth flow. Suddenly you are helpless in rapids and heading for the waterfalls. Formal education might teach us about hospitals and what they attempt to do. But because we are anointed with self-preservation a deeper explanation is needed about hygiene and its importance in keeping the body animated. The depth should be such that it contradicts why vagrants consider hygiene a dirty word.
Outside of ourselves we see other bodies and wonder if they have similar faculties. If they have, why then do we see differences? Can formal education take us beyond the boundaries of race, colour, religion and status so that all trees can be part of the forest?
Left to our judgment the experienced and the inexperienced; big and small egos and the alleged rich and the assumed poor all head down the road of futility. Respect, honour and civility will serve a better purpose.
The global physical environment has rivers, seas, lakes, air, land, mountains and forests, plants, animals, all here to serve mankind. Since we did not engineer them into existence, the penalty for desecration must be unimaginable, global warming. Formal education must divert our thinking away from the” grab and go mentality” and instil usage, not abuse and replacement for the sake of future generations.
Reading, writing and numeracy are important only if they are applied to the values we are trying to inculcate.
So let us read the truth, write the truth and count the truth.