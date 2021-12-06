I have never in my life written to a newspaper, especially regarding one of its contributors, but my limit has been breached. After reading the Sunday Express on December 5, I had enough.
I have previously on one occasion written to Selwyn Cudjoe after he composed a piece that reverberated with me as I had lost my job at the now defunct Petrotrin.
That being said, my issue is with Raffique Shah.
I have some modicum of respect for the individual. He has contributed to where our society is at, be it in a positive or negative way.
Over the years I have come to the realisation that Mr Shah is a supporter of the PNM and is a functioning propaganda machine.
I know this newspaper is highly respectful of Mr Shah.
Mr Shah at every election becomes highly critical of all opponents of the PNM. This time around it’s Farley Augustine.
Forget Watson Duke whose life has been in the public domain for many years now.
What has Mr Augustine done to offend the great Raffique Shah?
I support no politician. Our decrepit society cannot produce a single ethical politician, but all deserve a fair chance.
Even in his Sunday column he alludes to the likes of Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro.
If this isn’t hypocrisy at its highest I don’t know what is.
Mr Shah speaks of the behaviour of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) members when there are many more videos of PNM members doing worse
Clearly the biases of Mr Shah are on show for any discerning reader to explore.
The evidence is glaring.
His dislike of Hindus and by extension the UNC is a topic for another time.
My motive today is to unmask the truth hidden behind his ability to draw from experiences of yore, and undeserved respect regaled upon him by a lost people.
He’s a bitter individual. His failure in the political realm of this country has left a stain on his character that has now eaten him alive.
This newspaper is intelligent enough to know exactly what I write is the truth. The facts don’t lie. His words have been slanted ever since. The evidence is within the pages you hold in high esteem. Ours is a lost democracy.