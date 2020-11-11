I was more than a little tickled to read the newspaper article in which the head of a church was warning worshippers to avoid pyramid schemes.

It was ­funny because most churches represent the ultimate pyramid scheme. But it’s a strange pyramid—only a base and an apex; one person at the top, and the flock at the bottom.

As George Carlin says in his hit video, God Loves You, And He Needs Money!, God is all powerful, all knowing, all wise, can work miracles, He just can’t handle money.

I have a feeling it’s not God who needs money—only those who claim to speak on His behalf. If “spreading His word” will do the trick, so be it.

If you doubt me, just look at the mansions most “heads of the flock” live in. And I’m talking not only about Joel Osteen, Joyce Meyer or Benny Hinn.

A Charles

via e-mail

